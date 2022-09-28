Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Demand and Growth Opportunities Detailed Analysis Report 2021 to 2030

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Increasing use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by pharmaceutical businesses is contributing significantly to the growth of the market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America accounted for the majority of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to increasing antibiotic resistance, presence of major players, increase in healthcare expenditure, advancement in technology and increase in government initiatives in the region.

The global antibiotic susceptibility testing market is growing due to the rise in infectious diseases, as well as epidemics and epidemics, outbreaks of infectious diseases such as Neisseria meningitidis, Shigella, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Salmonella serotype typhi are also driving the demand for antibiotics. Sensitivity test kit as a result, medical professionals have recognized the importance of performing antimicrobial susceptibility tests (AST) and they are now an essential component of clinical microbiology laboratories.

Additionally, the geriatric population is considered to be the largest contributor to the medical The aging population is expanding rapidly, leading to an increase in chronic diseases and increasing awareness programs and initiatives for personalized treatment. Furthermore, increasing use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by pharmaceutical businesses is contributing significantly to the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. Researchers have recently had to continuously monitor the bacteria for resistance patterns as a result of DNA changes.

Based on method type, the market is segmented into ETEST, disk diffusion, rapid automation method, and others. The disc diffusion segment led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to its availability, ease of use, and low cost.

