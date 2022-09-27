Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,970 in the last 365 days.

CalMatters editors to break down the fall ballot at Politifest

In summary

CalMatters journalists stretch beyond traditional reporting to offer unique nonpartisan election insights at live events.

CalMatters Editor and Co-Founder David Lesher and Newsletter Editor Emily Hoeven will bring their election insights to Voice of San Diego’s Politifest this fall.

If you live in California, you’ve undoubtedly seen commercials all over for the propositions you’ll vote on in November. Two aim to legalize betting on sports, but in different ways. One makes access to abortion a guaranteed right in the state constitution. Another reconsiders a flavored tobacco ban.

Lesher and Hoeven will run through the ballot measures, offer unique insights and take your questions.

The panel will be in-person in San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 8. In-person tickets are free for members of the nonprofit Voice of San Diego – a nonprofit newsroom like CalMatters that we urge you to support – and cost $65 for others. RSVP today.

The session will be shown free virtually and live on YouTube. You can RSVP for the free virtual event by selecting the free livestream option at checkout.

You just read:

CalMatters editors to break down the fall ballot at Politifest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.