CalMatters editors to break down the fall ballot at Politifest

In summary CalMatters journalists stretch beyond traditional reporting to offer unique nonpartisan election insights at live events.

CalMatters Editor and Co-Founder David Lesher and Newsletter Editor Emily Hoeven will bring their election insights to Voice of San Diego’s Politifest this fall.

If you live in California, you’ve undoubtedly seen commercials all over for the propositions you’ll vote on in November. Two aim to legalize betting on sports, but in different ways. One makes access to abortion a guaranteed right in the state constitution. Another reconsiders a flavored tobacco ban.

Lesher and Hoeven will run through the ballot measures, offer unique insights and take your questions.

The panel will be in-person in San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 8. In-person tickets are free for members of the nonprofit Voice of San Diego – a nonprofit newsroom like CalMatters that we urge you to support – and cost $65 for others. RSVP today.

The session will be shown free virtually and live on YouTube. You can RSVP for the free virtual event by selecting the free livestream option at checkout.