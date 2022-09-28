U.S. Chamber Announces New Head of U.S.-Japan Business Council

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced today that Tomoko Hosaka Mullaney has been appointed Executive Director of the U.S.-Japan Business Council (USJBC).

Mullaney most recently served as Vice President at The Asia Group, where she provided corporate leaders with strategic guidance and analysis of Japan’s economic, geopolitical and market landscape. Before The Asia Group, she was a veteran business journalist and leader in media, with a decade of experience in Japan.

“We’re ecstatic to have Tomoko as USJBC’s next Executive Director,” said Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President for Asia at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “She brings a wealth of experience and deep expertise on Japan, along with a global network that will strengthen the organization and serve our members well.”

“I’m deeply honored to join the U.S.-Japan Business Council and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” Mullaney said. “I have long admired the USJBC for its essential role in the U.S.-Japan economic partnership, which is more important than ever in today’s challenging global environment. I am thrilled to work with the entire USJBC team, its members, and partners to continue strengthening the two countries’ unique relationship.”

Tomoko previously served as Vice President at The Asia Group, Deputy Economics Editor for The Associated Press in Washington, D.C., Chief Operating Officer of Plympton Inc., and Head of News and Politics for Ustream.

In Tokyo, she worked for 4 years as a business and technology reporter for The Associated Press and 3 years as the Japan News Editor for Dow Jones Newswires. She holds a master’s degree in international relations from Waseda University in Tokyo and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University.

About the U.S.-Japan Business Council

Established in 1971, the U.S.-Japan Business Council at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a Washington, D.C.-based business association whose mission is to advance U.S. business interests in Japan and promote stronger economic ties between the United States and Japan. USJBC member companies collectively account for a substantial share of overall U.S. economic activity with Japan, and place high priority on doing business in Japan and helping forge the most cooperative and mutually beneficial economic relationship possible between the two countries.