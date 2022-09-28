Varicose Vein Treatment Market Have Witnessed Economic Boom in The Past Decades

varicose vein treatment

Asia-Pacific is grow during the forecast period due to increasing number of geriatric varicose vein patients, increasing adoption of new & advanced technologies

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing number of geriatric varicose vein patients and increasing adoption of new and advanced technologies for Varicose vein treatment.

A new report published by Allied Market Research, "Varicose Vein Treatment Market by Process, Product and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025," the global varicose vein treatment market was valued at $376.64 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $589.06 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as varicose veins, growth in geriatric population, advanced varicose vein treatment equipment, commercial engagements expanding the scope of varicose vein treatment, and technological advancements globally are driving the market growth.

According to the American Society of Vascular Surgery, at least 20 to 25 million Americans suffer from varicose veins, of which 17% are men and 33% are women. Varicose Vein Treatment analysis is done comprehensively on primary and secondary regional basis to understand factors responsible for growth and factors hindering market growth.

Key Findings:

• Based on product, the ablation device segment is expected to be the fastest growing market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

• Based on end-user, the hospital segment accounted for approximately half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Medtronic,

• Lumenis,

• Alma Lasers Ltd.,

• Angiodynamics, Inc.,

• Biolitec AG,

• BTG PLC,

• Energist Ltd.,

• Sciton Inc.,

• WONTECH Co., Ltd.,

• Syneron.

