Intraoperative Imaging Market to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2031 - depth analysis of current trends & future estimation

Intraoperative imaging market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intraoperative imaging market size was valued at $2.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. Intraoperative phase is defined as the phase of surgery, which is considered from the admission of patient into operation theatre to completion of surgical procedure. This technology is gaining high traction in the market as a critical tool for precise and effective surgeries. It helps to improve surgical outcome and enhances the workflow and efficiencies for healthcare personnel.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on growth of the global intraoperative imaging market. During the COVID-19 pandemic period, stringent regulations were implemented by local and national governments on the delivery of products from companies. This, in turn, led to disruption in the supply chain, thus increasing the demand–supply gap. In addition, many challenges were faced by key players in manufacturing intraoperative imaging devices, thereby hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, cancellations of non-emergency surgeries during the pandemic affect the growth of intraoperative device market. According to the report published by the British Journal of Surgery, it was reported that approximately 28.4 million elected surgeries estimated to be canceled in 2020 across the globe. According to the report shared by the National Library Medicine in July 2020, after excluding emergency surgical procedures, it was estimated that about 30,000 primary and 3,000 revision knee and hip replacement arthroplasty procedures were canceled each week in the U.S. Thus, the pandemic adversely affected organ donation and organ transplantation surgeries, which, in turn, decreased the number of these surgeries. This eventually negatively impacted the intraoperative imaging market.

North America accounted for a majority of the share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to advancements in technology in the medical device sector and rise in number of product approvals in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in number of surgical procedures, rise in geriatric population, and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases.

Factors that drive growth of the global intraoperative imaging market share are increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, neurology diseases, and heart disease; increase in the number of surgical procedures such as neurosurgery, orthopedic & trauma care, spine surgery, cardiovascular surgeries, and gastroenterology; and rise in efforts of intraoperative imaging industry to launch advanced intraoperative imaging devices. Moreover, surge in number of minimally invasive surgeries, which is highly dependent on the imaging system fuels the intraoperative imaging market growth. In addition, rise in geriatric population is anticipated to propel the intraoperative imaging market trends. This is attributed to the fact that aged individuals are highly vulnerable to chronic diseases, which leads to increase in number of surgical procedures. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in October 2021, 1 in 6 individuals in the world will be aged 60 years or over, by 2030.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By type, the others segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

