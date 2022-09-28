Collaborations & New Product Launches to Open up New Avenues in the Color Cosmetics Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global color cosmetics market generated $5.87billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $9.55billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2023.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Color cosmetic products are used to enhance the external appearance of a human body. These products comprise facial & eye products, lip care products, and nail care products. They are available in supermarkets and specialty outlets. However, the most trending channel of distribution for color cosmetics is through online platforms.

The color cosmetics market in South Korea is anticipated to be the most lucrative market for manufacturers in the near future, owing to availability of snail secretions, pearl powder, and starfish extract. Natural ingredients, such as ground bamboo, seaweed, venom, and Tremella mushrooms, are trending color cosmetics and skincare products in South Korea. Color cosmetics made from the aforementioned natural ingredients are collectively known as K-Beauty and is witnessing rapid growth in the recent years.

Based on target market, the mass product segment contributed to the largest share in 2016 and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is also estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the facial make up segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed about half of the total market share in 2016, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include L’Oreal Group, Unilever N.V.,The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.,Avon Products, Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Kryolan Professional Make-Up, Coty Inc.,Chantecaille Beaute Inc.,Revlon Inc., and Ciaté London.

Key Benefits:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global color cosmetics market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the potential markets for growth of the color cosmetics industry.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players and their strategies & developments are profiled in the report to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

