Senate Bill 1346 Printer's Number 1943
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as more fully provided and shown
on that certain plan entitled, "Four lot subdivision of lands of
the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the Centre County
Correctional Facility," prepared by Sweetland Engineering &
Associates, Inc., and dated February 8, 2003, to wit:
BEGINNING at a point which is located in the right of way of
State Route 150, Benner Pike, and a point common with lands now
or formerly of the Centre County Correctional Facility; thence
along State Route 150, Benner Pike, a 150 foot wide right of
way, the following two courses and distances: 1) along a curve
to the left, having a radius 6965.55 feet, a central angle of 1°
31' 44", a chord bearing and distance of North 14° 22' 02" West,
185.86 feet, and an arch length of 185.86 feet; and 2) North 15°
07' 54" West, 348.86 feet to a point, being the northwesterly
most corner of the within lot, which is common with lands now or
formerly of GM McCrossin, Inc. (Deed Book 350, Page 919); thence
along lands now or formerly of GM McCrossin, Inc., North 46° 49'
50" East, 589.45 feet to a point, being the northeasterly most
corner of the within lot and a common corner with lands now or
formerly of GM McCrossin, Inc. and now or formerly of Gerald E.
Rogers, et. ux. (Deed Book 753, Page 884); thence along lands
now or formerly of Gerald E. Rogers, et. ux., South 47° 10' 10"
East, 1,006.15 feet to a point, being the southeasterly most
corner of the within lot and a common corner with lands now or
formerly of Gerald E. Rogers et. ux. and lasts now or formerly
of Centre County Government, specifically the Centre County
Correctional Facility; thence along lands now or formerly of the
Centre County Correctional Facility and Lot 1 of the hereinafter
identified subdivision, South 77° 05' 54" West, 1,057.29 feet to
a point and place of BEGINNING, being the southwesterly most
