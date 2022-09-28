Suspect Sought in an Aggravated Assault Offense: 4500 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:34 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim causing significant injuries. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/P3kD7FF3CLU

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###