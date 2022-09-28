Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1600 Block of Newton Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, September 11, 2022, in the 1600 block of Newton Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:45 am, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the below photos:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.