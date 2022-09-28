Cellular Concrete Market Share Worth US$ 633.8 Million by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
The rapid development of infrastructure industry has contributed to the development of Cellular Concrete Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cellular Concrete Market size is expected to be valued at $633.8 million by the end of 2026 after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. Increasing need for restoration and renovating activities has led to increase in demand for cellular concrete. Further, growing investments in construction sector especially in developing nations is fueling the demand of cellular concrete. Cellular concrete provides many advantages such as lightweight, fire resistant and termite free properties. Apart from the many advantages provided by cellular concrete, it is also environmentally friendly and very cost efficient. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
This IndustryARC report on the Cellular Concrete Market highlights the following areas -
1. The APAC region dominated the cellular concrete in terms of value as well as volume. The increase in demand for lightweight and cost-effective materials in countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea has led to the increased demand for cellular concrete in the APAC region.
2. Accelerated urbanisation and rapid industrialisation is one of the main factors contributing to the growth of cellular concrete.
3. The increasing demand and spending capacity of citizens/people in developed as well as developing countries also is driving the cellular concrete market.
4. The unique properties and traits of cellular concrete such as fire resistance, weather resistance has also given a huge boost to the cellular concrete market.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The high density cellular concrete segment is expected to lead the global cellular market in 2020. High density cellular concrete is mostly used in main activities such as construction of load bearing walls, ceilings of low raise structures, formation of partitioning of walls and production of pre-cast blocks for load-bearing brickwork. High density material is also considered as high and structural grade material.
2. APAC dominated the cellular concrete market in the year 2020, with countries like China, India and Japan having a surging demand for cellular concrete in various types of construction activities. The cellular concrete industry is witnessing growth due to increasing applications and growing demand from various end-user industries in the Asia-Pacific region.
3. Infrastructure sector held the largest share in the cellular concrete market in the year 2020. The increase in development in infrastructure sector and the increasing need for eco-friendly and sustainable building material has contributed to the increase in demand for cellular concrete. Residential construction has followed the infrastructure industry closely in demand for cellular concrete.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Cellular Concrete Industry are -
1. Cematrix,
2. Alerix Industries,
3. Shirke Industries,
4. Broco Industries,
5. Pacific International Grout Company
