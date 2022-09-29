At 7.5% CAGR, Global Peanut Butter Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 7.89 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Peanut Butter Market was at US$ 5.56 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 7.89 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Peanut Butter Market was estimated at USD 5.56 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 7.89 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Peanut Butter Market was estimated at USD 5.56 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 7.89 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Peanut Butter Market: Overview

Peanut is an essential crop that is grown around the world and is most dominantly used for the production of oil, butter, flour, snack products, and among others. Peanut butter is a fine and crunchy paste made it from the ground or roasted peanut. It contains essential ingredients such as sweeteners, salts, emulsifiers, and others and it involves 45% of oil and 25% of proteins. It is widely consumed across the globe.

Peanut Butter Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing awareness about a healthy and fit lifestyle among people will drive the peanut butter thus, increases overall potential sales of the peanut butter market. For instance, according to a report published by entrepreneur India annually, 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes of peanut butter is produced in the state and over 90% is exported across the globe. This is expected to enhance the overall demand for the peanut butter market will grow exponentially.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18751

Key Insights:

A) The crunchy type segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period with a total market share of 46.56%.

B) A global offline segment held a dominant position during 2022 -2030 and accounted for 35.86% of the total market share during the forecast period.

C) North America is the dominant region in the bio-butanol market with a total market share of 51.25% during the forecast period.

Press Release For Peanut Butter Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/peanut-butter-market/

Regional Landscape

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the dominant region in the peanut butter market and accounted for 51.25% of the total market share during the forecast period. According to data revealed by National Peanut Board in the U.S., 90% of households consume peanut butter regularly which is likely to impact the market positively during the forecast period.

In addition, Canada and Mexico country also contributed to the growth of the market. This is attributed to the fact that, growing awareness about a healthy lifestyle, and rise in the number of health-conscious people and the growing trend of looking fit and healthy have been projected to enhance the sales of the peanut butter market in the North America region. Furthermore, the launch of new flavours and types of peanut butter is likely to attract market growth which is one of the most popular flavours in America.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18751

Key Players

M. Smucker Company

Kellogg Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Kraft Foods

Mars, Inc.

Oetker Group

The Hershey Company

Unilever Plc

Associated British Foods plc

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=18751

The Peanut Butter Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Crunchy

Creamy

By Distribution channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18751

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Global Textile Chemicals Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/textile-chemicals-market/

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/testing-inspection-and-certification/

Global Boron Carbide Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/boron-carbide-market/

Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/open-source-intelligence-market/

About Us

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18751

Contact Us