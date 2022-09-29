At 7.5% CAGR, Global Peanut Butter Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 7.89 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
The Peanut Butter Market was at US$ 5.56 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 7.89 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.
SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Peanut Butter Market was estimated at USD 5.56 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 7.89 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Peanut Butter Market: Overview
Peanut is an essential crop that is grown around the world and is most dominantly used for the production of oil, butter, flour, snack products, and among others. Peanut butter is a fine and crunchy paste made it from the ground or roasted peanut. It contains essential ingredients such as sweeteners, salts, emulsifiers, and others and it involves 45% of oil and 25% of proteins. It is widely consumed across the globe.
Peanut Butter Market: Growth Drivers
Increasing awareness about a healthy and fit lifestyle among people will drive the peanut butter thus, increases overall potential sales of the peanut butter market. For instance, according to a report published by entrepreneur India annually, 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes of peanut butter is produced in the state and over 90% is exported across the globe. This is expected to enhance the overall demand for the peanut butter market will grow exponentially.
Key Insights:
A) The crunchy type segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period with a total market share of 46.56%.
B) A global offline segment held a dominant position during 2022 -2030 and accounted for 35.86% of the total market share during the forecast period.
C) North America is the dominant region in the bio-butanol market with a total market share of 51.25% during the forecast period.
Regional Landscape
Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the dominant region in the peanut butter market and accounted for 51.25% of the total market share during the forecast period. According to data revealed by National Peanut Board in the U.S., 90% of households consume peanut butter regularly which is likely to impact the market positively during the forecast period.
In addition, Canada and Mexico country also contributed to the growth of the market. This is attributed to the fact that, growing awareness about a healthy lifestyle, and rise in the number of health-conscious people and the growing trend of looking fit and healthy have been projected to enhance the sales of the peanut butter market in the North America region. Furthermore, the launch of new flavours and types of peanut butter is likely to attract market growth which is one of the most popular flavours in America.
Key Players
M. Smucker Company
Kellogg Company
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Hormel Foods Corporation
Kraft Foods
Mars, Inc.
Oetker Group
The Hershey Company
Unilever Plc
Associated British Foods plc
The Peanut Butter Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Crunchy
Creamy
By Distribution channel
Online
Offline
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
