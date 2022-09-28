Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market size was valued at $749.2 - IndustryARC
Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market size was valued at $749.2 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market size was valued at $749.2 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Industry growth rate is attributed to the rise in the incidence of oral problems across all age groups, leading to a spike in the demand for dental surgeries, globally. This has led to newer and better materials being discovered for use as dental membrane and synthetic bone graft substitutes and is anticipated to bring new opportunities. The dental membrane is a barrier that prevents the gum from entering the cavity of the bone. There is a dental membrane over the dental bone. Two types, dissolvable and non-dissolvable membranes, are known as dental membranes. The dissolvable membrane is most often used because membrane removal does not require additional surgery.
1. Geographically, Europe Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure and heightened governmental spending on oral healthcare.
2. Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for dental implants for bone regeneration process. However, dental implant surgeries are not very cost-efficient and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market.
1. The Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market based on membrane and graft substitute types can be further segmented into Bone Graft Substitute and Dental Membrane. The Bone Graft Substitute Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the allograft segment of bone graft substitute type accounting for the largest segment revenue of the Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes market attributed to the advancements in orthodontic treatment and cosmetic dentistry.
2. The Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market held the largest share with 42% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the favorable reimbursement & insurance coverage for major procedures and supportive government regulations for product commercialization.
3. The Dental Membrane & Bone Graft Substitutes Market based on end-use can be further segmented into Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others. The Hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to advancements in orthodontic treatment and cosmetic dentistry.
1. Medtronic PLC.
2. OUSIA
3. Geistlich Pharma AG
4. Dentsply Sirona
5. Collagen Matrix Inc.
