PEI Ground Search and Rescue to knock on doors

CANADA, September 27 - PEI Ground Search and Rescue (PEIGSAR) will be travelling across the Island to check in on Island residents.

Residents needing additional support can now request an in-person check for themselves or a loved one through the PEIGSAR’s Island-wide network by email (fionaresponse@gov.pe.ca) or by phone (1-833-796-0642) beginning today, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.



“PEI GSAR have volunteers who will travel to residents’ homes who haven’t been able to connect with their friends or family. After checking in on them, we will help the province get them what they need,” said George Williams, President of the PEI Ground Search and Rescue.



PEIGSAR will visit Island homes to check-in on residents and to help connect individual and families with services that may be able to offer them additional supports as the province continues its response and restoration efforts.



“We know that this can be a scary time for residents, especially if we haven’t been able to reach our loved ones,” said Minister of Justice and Public Safety Darlene Compton. “I’m thankful for this partnership with the volunteers of PEI’s Ground Search and Rescue. Their Island-wide network is an incredible asset that can help us check-in on our residents, help them through this difficult time, and find out what they may need over the coming days.”

