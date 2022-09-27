Submit Release
Government Operations Update

CANADA, September 27 - As clean-up and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, all Provincial Civil Service Offices across the province will be closed on Wednesday, September 28.  

Provincial Civil Service Offices will resume operations on Thursday, September 29 however, some offices and services may have a more gradual re-opening based on power and network outages. A further update will be provided on Wednesday. 

All schools in the province will remain closed until at least Monday, October 3. A further announcement will be made later this week on what schools will be able to open on Monday, October 3, and if alternative learning models will be put in place.

Today, the Province of Prince Edward Island announced additional supports for Islanders impacted by Hurricane Fiona. For more information, visit the Province’s Storm Response page. 

 

Media contact:    
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca


 

