Data Logger Market Size is forecast to reach $10.2 billion, at a CAGR of 7.0% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Data Logger Market Size is forecast to reach $10.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Logger Market Size is forecast to reach $10.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026. The increasing implementation of technologically advanced solutions in automotive industry for monitoring various factors of automobiles such as vibration, temperature, acceleration, wireless sensors and shock is expected to boost the data logger market share. High demand for measurement and control operations, production in the utilization of electric vehicles, rising demand for autonomous vehicle testing with the help of highly developed electronic architecture in modern vehicles and rising need for the controlled process to progress competence as well as to increase the equipment life has substantially are expected to act as major growth drivers for data logger market. On the other hand, High-speed controller area network is the most commonly used communication interface in automobiles. It allows a communication speed of up to 1 Mbps and a high level of data integrity. Further increasing demand for automated gadgets will further boost ample opportunities that will lead to the growth of the data logger industry in the forecast period 2021-2026.Click here to browse the complete report summary:Key takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the Data Logger market highlights the following areas -1. Automotive segment is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, the increasing integration of technologically advanced solutions in automotive sector for the purpose of monitoring of several factors including temperature, vibration, acceleration and shock among others are driving the market growth.2. Data Logger market in North America region held significant market share of 40.5% in 2020. With the rise of industries such as logistics gaining momentum in the United States, it has become essential for service providers to enhance the quality as goods transported, some of which could be crucial to health and safety, hence monitoring temperature and humidity in the transportation of goods leveraging the growth of temperature data loggers in the region.3. The increase in the penetration of PXI platform-based modular instruments (PXI modular instruments) in the military and defense and telecom industries is one of the major drivers in the global data logger market.4. Data Logger companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to the changing requirements of customers.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. Temperature segment data logger market held significant market share of 25.2% in 2020. The temperature data loggers provide means to track temperature and humidity conditions in an environment where monitoring is required as per adhere to legislation2. Data Logger market in North America region held significant market share of 40.5% in 2020. With the rise of industries such as logistics gaining momentum in the United States, it has become essential for service providers to enhance the quality as goods transported, some of which could be crucial to health and safety, hence monitoring temperature and humidity in the transportation of goods leveraging the growth of temperature data loggers in the region.3. Automotive segment is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 8.5% the forecast period, the increasing integration of technologically advanced solutions in automotive sector for the purpose of monitoring of several factors including temperature, vibration, acceleration and shock among others are driving the market growth.Competitive landscape:The top 5 players in the Data Logger industry are:1. Robert Bosch GmbH2. Delphi Technologies3. Vector Informatik GmbH4. Continental AG5. Harman InternationalClick on the following link to buy the Data Logger Market Report:Why Choose IndustryARC?IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.Related Reports:A. Automotive Data Logger MarketB. Data Acquisition Card MarketContact Us:Mr. Venkat ReddyIndustryARCEmail: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.comUSA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596IND: (+91) 40-485-49062