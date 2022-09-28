Shane Krauser Announces Arizona's Premier Second Amendment & Use of Force Training Event In Arizona

Right To Bear and Team America will sponsor the new event hosted by the former Maricopa County prosecutor.

The renowned international liberty advocate Shane Krauser probably needs no introduction. A former instructor of more than 10 years at the Glendale and Phoenix Police Academies, a former radio talk show host, an adjunct professor of criminal and constitutional law, a firearms instructor, and an experienced trial attorney, Shane Krauser has long been a widely sought-after speaker throughout the United States.

And now, he is bringing his extensive knowledge through Arizona's Premier 2nd Amendment & Use of Force Training Event, which is scheduled to take place in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, between 10 AM to 2:00 PM at TAC-HUB CO-OP at 8337 N. 7th St., Phoenix, Arizona 85020. The doors to this free event will open at 9:30 AM. The educational, simulated use-of-force training event will not be using any live firearms as it is only intended for training purposes.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Shane Krauser said, “After completing this intense, exciting, and empowering educational course, you'll be better equipped to make the decisions necessary when it comes to the use of force. It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned professional or someone who is just considering opting for a weapon; this event is for you!”

This interactive event by seasoned campaigner Shane Krauser who has also authored books like “Your Nation to Save” and “What is Freedom? Is it for You?”, will focus on teaching proper methods of mental preparation for high stress situations while educating participants about tactical maneuvering with firearms and using surroundings to their advantage. 'Legal and Constitutional issues surrounding the use of force', 'talking to police if involved in a lethal confrontation', and 'understanding the investigative process' are some other topics that will also be touched upon.

"Safety is key. We all long for a safer, well-trained, well-informed society, which is the entire objective of this course,” stated Shane Krauser.

Shane Krauser has been conducting force training events for the past 20 years nationwide and is widely regarded as the “best instructor of the Constitution in the country.”

“Shane Krauser is the most engaging and approachable weapons teacher I've ever had. He doesn't discuss theories! As a former prosecutor and defense lawyer, he presents the reality of the streets and the courtroom in that he has first-hand experience. Being around Shane in this setting is a genuinely unusual interaction,“ exclaimed one of the participants from a previous event.

Seats for this upcoming event are limited to just 100 attendees, so interested personals are requested to register early at https://righttobear.eventbrite.com

No ammunition can be used or permitted for this training. However, attendees are allowed to bring their own holster.

Know more about Shane Krauser at https://shanekrauser.com/

Follow Shane Krauser at https://www.facebook.com/ShaneKrauser

