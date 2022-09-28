The 65th birthday of Bernie Mac will be celebrated by releasing balloons in the presence of his daughter and granddaughter

Fans will celebrate legendary actor/comedian Bernie Mac's 65th birthday by releasing golden and black colored balloons in Chicago.

Bernie Mac was a legendary actor and comedian who would have turned 65 on October 5, 2022. Unfortunately, he died on the 9th of August in 2008. To celebrate his life, his laughter, and his legacy, an event Titled: Celebrate the King will be organized in Chicago. A balloon release ceremony will be held in honor of the veteran actor/comedian.

Bernie Mac was a stand-up comedian who starred in many films like The Original Kings Of Comedy, Booty Call, Mo’ Money, Life, The Players Club, Friday, B*A*P*S, Head of State, Charlie’s Angels, Bad Santa, Full Throttle, Guess Who, Soul Men, Pride, Transformers, Old Dogs and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.

He also starred in an eponymous show that ran from 2001 to 2006. This show helped him to earn Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

A block of West 69th Street at Sangamon has been renamed after the late comedian. This is in the Englewood neighborhood where Bernie Mac was raised.

In light of this, the event will take place on October 5th from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm at 6900 S Sangamon, Chicago. Fans will be able to meet his daughter Je’Niece and granddaughter Jasmine.

Fans of the late actor will be given a black or gold balloon to release in honor of his 65th birthday. For those that cannot attend, fans can post a picture of their tribute and then tag @BernieMacOfficial.

The celebration will continue on the 7th and 8th of October at Riddles Comedy Club 5055 W. 111th Street, Alsip, IL, 60803. Tickets can be purchased at www.damonwilliamscomedy.com.

“With this initiative, we wanted to pay tribute to such a legendary actor and comedian who has mesmerized us with his performances in many films and shows. We expect a good turnout of his fans,” said a spokesperson for the event.

About Bernie Mac:

Mac had a successful career in the comedy and entertainment sectors. At the Chicago Comedy Club, he started his comedy career. He earned recognition after a brief appearance on HBO's Def Comedy Jam, as well as through many films and The Bernie Mac Show.

