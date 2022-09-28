CA-Solar Offers Innovative And Affordable Solar Panel Mounting Solutions

PT Environeer announces the availability of a new solar panel mounting system for use in the renewable energy sector under its CA-Solar brand. Made in Indonesia for Indonesian conditions.

PT Environeer offers solar panel mounting system for solar panels designed and made in Indonesia for local conditions. They also provide other solar panel mounting systems from their sister concern to enhance their range of offerings in structural framework and mounting areas.

“We offer a simple modular mounting system for solar panels designed and made in Indonesia for Indonesian conditions,” says the spokesperson for PT Environeer. “Our philosophy is to keep things simple and minimize design options and complexity during installation. We offer various types of installation systems for enhanced convenience to users.”

The standard installations of the solar rail system from the company include flat and pitched roofs, ground, and poles.

The roof-mounted systems are ideal for on-off grid power supply. No additional land is needed for the installation.

Ground mount systems from PT Environeer are recommended for supplying solar power to remote areas. It requires minimal structure and can be quickly installed. The mount involves minimal maintenance.

Pole mount systems are perfect for meeting elevated power needs. It also is best suited for areas with security issues. PT Environeer pole solar installation system is ideal for installing solar-powered lights and signs.

The solar mounting systems are made of aluminium and stainless steel 304-grade material and are available in natural colors. They are anodized and can hence withstand corrosion for a long time. The product complies with AS/NZS 1170 & DOM 1055 and comes with a 10-year warranty.

PT. Environeer manufactures its products at the installation site. The products are guaranteed to be free from material defects and workmanship for ten years.

According to the company’s brochure, the anodised finish shall be free from visible peeling, cracking, or chalking under normal atmospheric conditions for a period of five years from the date of completion of the installation of the product.

About PT Environeer

PT Environeer is a leading maker of simple modular mounting systems for solar panels. These panels are made in Indonesia and designed for Indonesian conditions. The company is focused on keeping the designs simple. The installation of these mounting systems is also easy and can be completed quickly. PT Environeer offers mounting systems of different types for grid power supply systems, remote area power supply, and elevated power needs.

