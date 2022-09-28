Peak Life Launches Premium Barware Set that Turns Everyday Drinks into DIY Gourmet Cocktails

Inspired by professional bartenders around the world, the company curated exquisitely designed boston cocktail shaker set and barware accessories that take home bar DIY and professional mixing to new heights

Peak Life is helping everyone turn everyday drinks into gourmet cocktails with its premium bartender set. The premium manufacturer of cocktail shakers allows its customers to host their guests with style in their home bars.

Cocktail shakers have come a long way since 7000 BCE, evolving from the jar gourd in prehispanic Mexico and South America to the more modern set of equipment that sits in nearly every bar today. Fusing art and science in perfect harmony, modern boston cocktail sets present home bar owners and bartenders with the right tools to make amazing drinks.

Founded in 2018, Peak Life is a leading producer of amazing barware sets, delivering worldwide through direct ecommerce and expanding rapidly through influencers and wholesale distribution partners. The Company is now looking to expand in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The company was inspired by professional bartenders around the world to make exquisitely designed cocktail shakers and bartending kits that can take home bar DIY and professional mixing to new heights.

“Our Cocktail Shaker Sets bring together the finest materials and stunning design to create something very special. We believe in quality and purposeful design while creating unique products that everyone can enjoy.”

Our newest launch is a 12 piece cocktail shaker set that comes with a patent pending functional stand that is truly stylish and perfect for kitchen countertops and home bars. Peak Life cocktail shaker set is set to raise the bar on design by serving the need of many happy hours. Made from thick 18/8 food grade 304 stainless Steel, This bar set includes 1 X Stand, 1 x 18oz and 1 x 28oz Shaker tins, 1 x European style 12-inch-long bar spoon, 1 x japanese style double jigger, 1 x classy muddler, 3 Strainers - Hawthorne, Fine mesh, Julep, 2 x liquor pourers, 1 x ice tong.

Ideal for experienced and entry-level cocktail enthusiasts, both shaker tins in the versatile kit are weighted and have perfect watertight seals that prevent spillage during mixing. This Cocktail Shaker Setcomes in luxurious gift packaging, making it a perfect gift idea for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, Thanksgiving, Christmas, as well as other festive occasions.

The Peak Life Boston Cocktail Shaker Professional Bartender Kit is available in a variety of colors including silver, copper, and gun metal black. To learn more about Peak Life's products please reach out to the company via the contact info below.

