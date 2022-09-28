Fruit Pulp Market Estimated to Reach US$ 1.75 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 4.5%

Fruit Pulp Market

The global fruit pulp market size reached US$ 1.34 Billion in 2021. The market exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Fruit Pulp Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, ″offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on fruit pulp market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global fruit pulp market size reached US$ 1.34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.75 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2022-2027.

Fruit pulp manufacturing involves processing fruits, including edible and juice-containing parts of the fruits, such as the mesocarp or endocarp, which is extracted by crushing the membranes of the plant tissue to create a thick paste. Due to their taste and high nutritious value, it is extensively used as a main ingredient in food products such as jams, jellies, juices, yogurts, baby foods, and others. It can be sterilized and packaged aseptically in pouches or cans. Fruit pulp offers numerous health benefits that help reduce hypertension, liver disorder, and asthma.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fruit-pulp-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by increasing consumer demand for organic food products. In line with this, fruit pulp products have proven to have a longer shelf-life without carrying a risk of getting decay, which is expected to catalyze the market. Furthermore, government initiatives and measures such as spreading awareness about the benefits of consuming organic food products and offering funding to leading players for research and development activities are positively influencing the market. Moreover, rapid urbanization, especially in developing economies, and rising disposable income among families are propelling the market. Besides this, the wide usage of fruit pulp in making cocktails is strengthening the market. Additionally, long shelf life, ease of transport, increase in knowledge related to organic agriculture, and storage of fruit pulps encourage manufacturers to increase production, which is expected to drive the market.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fruit-pulp-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• ABC Fruits

• Allanasons Private Limited

• Capricorn Food Products India Limited

• Iprona Spa

• Jadli Foods (India) pvt. Ltd.

• Keventer Agro Limited

• Mysore Fruits Products Limited

• Pursuit Industries Pvt Ltd

• Shimla Hills Offerings Private Limited

• Sun Impex International Foods LLC

• Sunrise Natural Private Limited

• Tropifruit GmbH & Co. KG

Fruit Pulp Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, fruit type, form, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Fruit Type:

• Mango

• Strawberry

• Apple

• Guava

• Berries

• Citrus Fruits

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Liquid

• Dry

Breakup by Application:

• Food

• Beverages

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retail

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

Calcium Nitrate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/calcium-nitrate-market

Food Robotics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-robotics-market

Veterinary Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/veterinary-software-market

Cellular Glass Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cellular-glass-market

Magnesium Silicate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/magnesium-silicate-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.