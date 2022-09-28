At 6.12%CAGR, Global Calcium Nitrate Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 21.24 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
The Calcium Nitrate Market was at US$ 13.77 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 21.24 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6.12% between 2022 - 2030.
According to the study, The Global Calcium Nitrate Market was estimated at USD 13.77 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 21.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.12% between 2022 and 2030.
Calcium Nitrate Market: Overview
Calcium nitrate is produced with the help of limestone and nitric acid, which are chemically reacted with each other to produce the final product. In this process, nitric acid is used to treat limestones, giving out the final product as calcium nitrate. This final product is obtained after it is neutralized with the help of ammonia. A granulated structure is obtained from this process which is utilized as a nitrogen fertilizer for plants and agricultural processes. It helps to provide agriculture with the necessary nutrients and components that help it to develop faster and have better quality.
The basic function of calcium nitrate is to facilitate the uptake of nutrients such as calcium, potassium and magnesium, which are available in the soil. A better yield is obtained from the crops, which helps the producer earn better future profits. A high-quality crop emerges to have a better shelf life as it does not suffer from diseases or infections, which tend to reduce the product’s longevity. Calcium nitrate helps build up the crops’ immune system, making them resistant to several pests and diseases affecting the crop’s quality and health.
Calcium Nitrate Market: Growth Drivers
The increasing interest in calcium ammonium nitrate for its agricultural benefits has tremendously boosted the market’s size. The lesser side effects which are noted with the use of this component have helped to drive the market tremendously. A high yield can be obtained from the plants using calcium nitrate as it contains nitrogen, and calcium in high concentration has made it a popular product among farmers.
The quality of fruits to a great extent with the use of calcium nitrate as a fertilizer. A lustrous appearance can be obtained over the fruits with the help of this fertilizer. The color of the vegetables is also enhanced due to the presence of nitrogen and calcium, which greatly boosts the crop’s production. These multiple reasons emerge as the driving forces for the market’s growth.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Calcium Nitrate market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Calcium Nitrate market size was valued at around USD 13.77 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 21.24 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Chemical fertilizers have certain risks that need to be dealt with when used in excess. These side effects might have a major impact on the growth of the global market for calcium nitrate.
D) Unsteadiness has also become a common side effect observed with the excessive use of calcium nitrate. Breathing difficulties also emerge as one of the risks associated with the use of calcium nitrate.
E) Using calcium nitrate for wastewater treatment emerges as a major opportunity for the market’s growth and is considered to continue in the future. The property of calcium nitrate, which suppresses bad in sewage treatment plants, makes it a most popular product used by the municipals.
F) The immunity of the plants is increased to a great extent, making them resistant to a number of infectious and infestations. The increasing demand for advanced compost has helped the market to record significant growth.
Regional Landscape
The geographical sector of Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing market for calcium nitrate, which resulted from the extensive demand in the agricultural sector as it is used as a fertilizer for crops. As this part of the globe emerges as a major agricultural sector, the use of calcium nitrate is honored larger scale to improve the productivity of the plants.
Rapid urbanization and industrialization, which have taken place in the Asia Pacific region, stand as a major reason for the growth of the calcium nitrate market. Significant supporters of this market in this region have made this geographical part of the globe a major contributor. The region of North America has also emerged as a major market for the growth of this industry. Rapid industrialization, which has taken place all over the world, has greatly boosted the market’s size over the years.
Key Players
NUTRIEN
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
STERLING CHEMICALS COMPANY
GFS CHEMICALS INC.
HAIFA GROUP
URALCHEM HOLDING PLC
RURAL LIQUID FERTILISERS
SHANXI JIAOCHENG TIANLONG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO. LTD.
PROCHEM INC
VAN IPEREN INTERNATIONAL
The Calcium Nitrate Market is segmented as follows:
By Application
Fertilizers
Water treatment
Explosives
Concrete and mortars
Others
By Method
Limestone
ammonium nitrate
Phosphate rock
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
