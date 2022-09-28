At 6.8%CAGR, Global Electric DC Motors Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 27.7 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report | CMI
The Global Electric DC Motors Market was estimated at USD 18.6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Electric DC Motors Market was estimated at USD 18.6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% between 2022 and 2030.
Electric DC Motors Market: Overview
Electric DC motors are frequently employed in various industrial applications to carry out various industrial operations. Electric DC motors are used for energy conversion in almost every mechanical advancement since they transform electrical energy into mechanical energy. The steady expansion of industrial automation primarily drives the market for electric DC motors.
Several industry sectors have incorporated industrial automation components in the past few years. Industries are changing their business procedures to compete in the fast-paced commercial environment. During the projected period, these factors are anticipated to support the expansion of the worldwide electric DC motor market.
Electric DC Motors Market: Growth Drivers
Future demand for DC type is anticipated to be enormous because of factors including the concerted efforts of governments worldwide to promote manufacturing and the growing popularity of electric vehicles. Numerous countries have revised their energy regulation rules due to the excessive usage of conventional energy sources, such as fuels, and their quick depletion. Utilizing these motors results in cleaner consumption and cost-effective cost reduction.
The rate at which industrial industries are automating and modernizing their processes is dangerously high due to the increasing demand for goods. A significant level of modernization has also been achieved in conventional agricultural machinery, which makes considerable use of DC motors. Due to rising demand brought on by these factors, the electric DC motors market is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric DC Motors market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Electric DC Motors market size was valued at around USD 18.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.7 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on type segmentation, the brushed DC segment was predicted to show maximum market share in 2021.
D) Based on the voltage segmentation, the 0 – 750-Watt segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) Based on end-use industries segmentation, the industrial machinery segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
F) Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific region will lead the electric DC motor market in 2021. Over the projection period, developed regions like North America and Europe are anticipated to experience consistent expansion. The demand for these motors is anticipated to increase over the next several years as the U.S. government encourages the production of electric vehicles. The industry in Europe is also being driven by government subsidy programs for electric vehicles to protect the environment from carbon emissions.
Key Players
Allied Motion Inc.
ABB
Ametek Inc
Minebeamitsumi Inc.
Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
Yaskawa Electric Corp
Maxon Motor AG
NIDEC Corporation
Siemens AG
Regal Rexnord Corporation
The Electric DC Motors Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Brushed
Brushless
By Voltage
0 – 750 Watt
750 Watts – 3 kW
3kW – 75 kW
Above 75kW
By End-use Industries
Industrial Machinery
Household Appliances
HVAC Equipment
Motor Vehicles
Aerospace & Transportation
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
