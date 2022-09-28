Calcium Oxide Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
Calcium Oxide Market Size is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% During Forecast Period 2022-2027 and Reach US$4.7 Billion by 2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Calcium Oxide Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$4.7 billion by 2027. Calcium oxide (also known as quicklime) is a chemical compound and a base anhydride that is alkaline in nature. They are primarily used in a wide range of industries including construction, mining, metallurgy, rubber and other industries. The expansion of calcium oxide is primarily driven by its usage in the metallurgy industry and is used for metal purification and desulfurization processes involved during metal production. However, a steady recovery in the metallurgy industry has been witnessed across many countries around the world since 2021, which in turn, is driving the demand for calcium oxide. For instance, according to the World Steel Association, global steel production reached up to 1,911.9 million tons in 2021, an increase of 3.6% in comparison to 2020. The surging growth of the metallurgy industry along with an increase in construction activities is expected to drive the growth of the calcium oxide market size in the upcoming years. On the other hand, health hazards associated with the use of calcium oxide may confine the growth of the market.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Calcium Oxide Market highlights the following areas -
1. Powder form held a significant share in the Calcium Oxide Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics, along with ease of storage and transportation made it stand out in comparison to other forms of calcium oxide available in the market.
2. Metallurgy industry held the largest share in the Calcium Oxide Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for calcium oxide from the metallurgy sector across the world.
3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Calcium Oxide Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the metallurgy sector in the region. For instance, according to the World Steel Association, total steel production in Asia reached up to 1,382 million tons in 2021.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Calcium Oxide Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The powder form held a significant Calcium Oxide Market share of over 18% in 2021, owing to the range of characteristics and benefits it offers over other forms of calcium oxide.
2. The metallurgy industry held the largest Calcium Oxide Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to the surging production of metals such as steel, aluminum and more across the world.
3. For instance, according to World Steel Organization, the total steel production in North America reached 108.3 million tons in 2021, an increase of 17.8% as compared to 2020.
4.Asia-Pacific held a dominant Calcium Oxide Market share of around 42% in the year 2021. The consumption of calcium oxide is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the metallurgy sector in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Calcium Oxide industry are -
1. Merck KGaA
2. Carmeuse
3. Graymont
4. Lhoist
5. Mississippi Lime
