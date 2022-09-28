Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.27.22

Published: Sep 27, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 156 by the Committee on Budget – State government.

AB 157 by the Committee on Budget – State government.

AB 185 by the Committee on Budget – Education finance: education omnibus trailer bill.

AB 190 by the Committee on Budget – Higher education budget trailer bill.

AB 207 by the Committee on Budget – Human services omnibus.

AB 211 by the Committee on Budget – Public resources trailer bill.

AB 662 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – State Fire Marshal and Emergency Medical Services Authority: peer-to-peer suicide prevention.

AB 778 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Institutional purchasers: purchase of California-grown agricultural food products.

AB 895 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Skilled nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, and residential care facilities for the elderly: notice to prospective residents.

AB 1502 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Freestanding skilled nursing facilities.

AB 1595 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Veterans cemetery: County of Orange.

AB 1704 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Limited podiatric radiography permits.

AB 1720 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Care facilities: criminal background checks.

AB 1797 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) – Immunization registry.

AB 1855 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program: facility access.

AB 1882 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) – Hospitals: seismic safety.

AB 1902 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Resource conservation: resource conservation districts.

AB 2260 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Emergency response: trauma kits.

AB 2274 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Mandated reporters: statute of limitations.

AB 2300 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – CalWORKs and CalFresh: work requirements.

AB 2317 by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-Highland) – Children’s psychiatric residential treatment facilities.

AB 2342 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Community Economic Resilience Fund Program.

AB 2352 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Prescription drug coverage.

AB 2369 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Domestic Violence Prevention Act: attorney’s fees and costs.

AB 2404 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) – Hospitals: seismic compliance: Pacifica Hospital of the Valley.

AB 2459 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Postsecondary education: student housing: data collection.

AB 2473 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Substance use disorder: counselors.

AB 2496 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Vehicles: exhaust systems.

AB 2574 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Optometry: ophthalmic and optometric assistants.

AB 2750 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Department of Technology: state digital equity plan.

AB 2780 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Dissolution of redevelopment agencies: enhanced infrastructure financing districts: City of Selma.

AB 2972 by the Committee on Jobs, Economic Development, and the Economy – California Business Investment Services Program.

AB 2974 by the Committee on Jobs, Economic Development, and the Economy – Small Business Procurement and Contract Act: federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding.

SB 225 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Health care coverage: timely access to care.

SB 490 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) – The Buy American Food Act: public institutions: purchase of nondomestic agricultural food products. A signing message can be found here.

SB 838 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Health care: prescription drugs.

SB 883 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Umbilical Cord Blood Collection Program.

SB 907 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Electronic benefits transfer systems: farmers’ markets.

SB 926 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Prescribed Fire Liability Pilot Program: Prescribed Fire Claims Fund.

SB 966 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics: visits.

SB 987 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – California Cancer Care Equity Act.

SB 1002 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Workers’ compensation: licensed clinical social workers.

SB 1013 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Beverage container recycling.

SB 1016 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Special education: eligibility: fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

SB 1024 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Replacement of an incapacitated or deceased professional fiduciary.

SB 1071 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Public social services: administrative hearings: juvenile records access.

SB 1093 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – Community care facilities: criminal background checks.

SB 1117 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) – State Public Defender: grants.

SB 1187 by Senator Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) – Fabric recycling: pilot project.

SB 1202 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Business entities: Secretary of State: document filings.

SB 1207 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Health care coverage: maternal and pandemic-related mental health conditions.

SB 1227 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Involuntary commitment: intensive treatment.

SB 1311 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Veterans: protections.

SB 1342 by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) – Aging multidisciplinary personnel teams.

SB 1428 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Psychological testing technicians.

SB 1434 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

SB 1436 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Respiratory therapy.

SB 1443 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Professions and vocations.

SB 1472 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) – Vehicular manslaughter: speeding and reckless driving.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 240 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Local health department workforce assessment. A veto message can be found here.

AB 364 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Foreign labor contractor registration: agricultural workers. A veto message can be found here.

AB 499 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Referral source for residential care facilities for the elderly: duties. A veto message can be found here.

AB 857 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Employers: Labor Commissioner: required disclosures. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1573 by the Committee on Jobs, Economic Development, and the Economy – Small business technical assistance: California Business Retention Program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1687 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – California Emergency Services Act: Governor’s powers: suspension of statutes and regulations. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1692 by Assemblymember Randy G. Voepel (R-Santee) – Veterans: mental health. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1809 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Nursing Facility Resident Informed Consent Protection Act of 2022. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1930 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Medi-Cal: comprehensive perinatal services. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1940 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – School-Based Health Center Support Program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2032 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Ending Military and Veteran Suicide Task Force. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2077 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Medi-Cal: monthly maintenance amount: personal and incidental needs. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2450 by Assemblymember Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) – Insurance: reporting. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2517 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – California Coordinated Neighborhood and Community Services Grant Program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2845 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Parent and child relationship. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2904 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Alameda Hospital: seismic safety compliance deadline: extension. A veto message can be found here.

SB 543 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Department of General Services: nonprofit liaison. A veto message can be found here.

SB 562 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Health care coverage: pervasive developmental disorders or autism. A veto message can be found here.

SB 842 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Health care: assistive technology: reuse and redistribution. A veto message can be found here.

SB 861 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Dementia Care Navigator Grant Pilot Program. A veto message can be found here.

SB 964 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Behavioral health. A veto message can be found here.

SB 974 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Health care coverage: diagnostic imaging. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1084 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – Agricultural land: foreign ownership and interests: foreign governments. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1140 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Public social services: electronic benefits transfer cards. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1143 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Acute Care Psychiatric Hospital Loan Fund. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1238 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Behavioral health services: existing and projected needs. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1296 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Viral surveillance program. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1302 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Pupil health: school-based health centers: grant program: Mental Health Services Act: Mental Health Services Fund. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1446 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) – Behavioral health-related treatment, housing that heals, and other services or supports. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

# # #