Cysteine Market size is forecast to reach US$584.2 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Cysteine Market size is forecast to reach US$584.2 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cysteine Market size is forecast to reach US$584.2 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027. Cysteine is a non-essential amino acid that plays a role in protein synthesis and other metabolic processes. The main protein found in nails, skin, and hair is keratin. Because oral glutathione (GSH) has a low systemic availability, cysteine is frequently biosynthesized from its constituent amino acids, cysteine, glycine, and glutamic acid. The reaction of cysteine with sugars in the maillard reaction yields meat flavors and it aids in breaking up the disulfide bonds in the hair's keratin, owing to which it has applications in the food and beverage and cosmetic industry. Furthermore, cysteine aid in minimizing the risks of developing cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular ailments. As a result, it is widely used as a reducing agent in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals (such as dehydroascorbic acid), which is driving the cysteine market growth during the forecast period.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Cysteine market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the cysteine market, owing to the increasing demand for food and beverages in the region. This can be attributed to the rising individual per capita income and changing lifestyles, as well as the growing population.
2. L-cysteine acts as a radical scavenger and can break disulfide bridges in peptides and proteins. It can act as a reducing agent. As a result, cysteine demand is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period.
3. Growing demand for cysteine from the pharmaceutical industry may present an opportunity in the future, owing to the global expansion of the pharmaceutical industry.
4. Increasing product utilization in the manufacturing of cosmetics and personal care products is also helping to drive market growth.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The food and beverage segment held the largest share in the cysteine market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2027. In 2019, poultry meat sales (which include chicken, turkey, and stewing hen) increased by 3.8 percent to $3.2 billion. From 2018 to 2019, net egg production increased by 2.7 percent to 822.4 million dozen eggs, marking the 15th consecutive annual increase.
2. Cysteine should be consumed at a rate of 4.1mg per kilogram of body weight or 1.9mg per pound per day. A 70kg (154 pound) person should consume 287mg of cystine per day.
3. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the cysteine market in 2021 up to 40% and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 41% during 2022-2027 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027. This recent surge can be attributed to the region's growing food and beverage.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cysteine industry are:
1. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
2. CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP
3. Donboo Amino Acid Co. Ltd.
4. Merck KGaA
5. Nippon Rika Industries Corporation
