At 7.5% CAGR, Global Well Casing Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 18.23 Billion By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report | CMI

According to the study, The Global Well Casing Market was estimated at USD 8.45 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 18.23 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Well Casing Market: Overview
A well drilled to explore for oil or gas cannot support itself on its unfinished sides. The casing is therefore done to stabilize and prevent the well’s sides from collapsing. Additionally, the casing shields the good stream from outside contaminants and stops produced oil and gas from contaminating groundwater. Running a steel pipe down the interior of a newly drilled well is known as capping it. To permanently fix the casing, cement fills the space between the well’s untreated sides and the casing. With increased oil and gas exploration operations, the good casing market is growing positively globally.
Casing typically takes place in 40-foot sections. Casing strings are created by screwing together a number of these casings. The global well casing market has been widely divided into cementation equipment and casing equipment. The float equipment, liners, centralizers, and wiper plug categories of casing and cementation equipment have been further divided.
Well Casing Market: Growth Drivers
The steadily rising demand for oil and gas is the primary element propelling the expansion of the worldwide well casing market. The need for good casing has increased due to offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration activities. Furthermore, it is crucial to safeguard groundwater and aquifers during drilling operations due to diminishing groundwater sources.
The global well casing market has grown due to regulatory organizations like the American Petroleum Institute implementing numerous oil and gas casing standards. These standards, frequently used for selected oil and gas casing, establish the length, tensile strength, composition, and thickness of casing for a certain well.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Well Casing market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the well Casing market size was valued at around USD 8.45 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18.23 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on equipment segmentation, the well-casing segment was estimated to hold the largest market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on application segmentation, the offshore segment is projected to notice tremendous growth during 2022-2030.
E) On the basis of geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
Due to rising governmental guidelines on advancing exploratory drilling activities in the region’s intertidal zones, the Asia Pacific well casing market is expected to generate sizable profits by 2030. For example, the Indian Union government suggested allowing exploratory oil and natural gas drilling in the CRZ’s intertidal areas in 2021. (Coastal regulation zones). This aspect will accelerate the installation of casing equipment in gas wells over the anticipated timeline, together with the significant increase in natural gas consumption in the nation.
Key Players
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Celanese Corporation
Wasco Energy Group of Companies
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
The Dow Chemical Company
Arkema S.A.
E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
Tenaris S.A.
BASF SE Covestro AG
The Well Casing Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Cementation Equipment
Casing Equipment
By Application
Onshore
Offshore
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
