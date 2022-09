At 7.5% CAGR, Global Well Casing Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 18.23 Billion By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report | CMI

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the study, The Global Well Casing Market was estimated at USD 8.45 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 18.23 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% between 2022 and 2030. Well Casing Market : OverviewA well drilled to explore for oil or gas cannot support itself on its unfinished sides. The casing is therefore done to stabilize and prevent the well’s sides from collapsing. Additionally, the casing shields the good stream from outside contaminants and stops produced oil and gas from contaminating groundwater. Running a steel pipe down the interior of a newly drilled well is known as capping it. To permanently fix the casing, cement fills the space between the well’s untreated sides and the casing. With increased oil and gas exploration operations, the good casing market is growing positively globally.Casing typically takes place in 40-foot sections. Casing strings are created by screwing together a number of these casings. The global well casing market has been widely divided into cementation equipment and casing equipment. The float equipment, liners, centralizers, and wiper plug categories of casing and cementation equipment have been further divided.Well Casing Market: Growth DriversThe steadily rising demand for oil and gas is the primary element propelling the expansion of the worldwide well casing market. The need for good casing has increased due to offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration activities. Furthermore, it is crucial to safeguard groundwater and aquifers during drilling operations due to diminishing groundwater sources.The global well casing market has grown due to regulatory organizations like the American Petroleum Institute implementing numerous oil and gas casing standards. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.C) Based on equipment segmentation, the well-casing segment was estimated to hold the largest market share in the year 2021.D) Based on application segmentation, the offshore segment is projected to notice tremendous growth during 2022-2030.E) On the basis of geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.Press Release For Well Casing Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/well-casing-market/ Regional LandscapeDue to rising governmental guidelines on advancing exploratory drilling activities in the region’s intertidal zones, the Asia Pacific well casing market is expected to generate sizable profits by 2030. For example, the Indian Union government suggested allowing exploratory oil and natural gas drilling in the CRZ’s intertidal areas in 2021. (Coastal regulation zones). Key Players
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Celanese Corporation
Wasco Energy Group of Companies
Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
The Dow Chemical Company
Arkema S.A.
E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
Tenaris S.A.
BASF SE Covestro AG

The Well Casing Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Cementation Equipment
Casing Equipment

By Application
Onshore
Offshore

By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico

Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.