Fish Oil Market Size, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The global fish oil market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $ 2.8 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.79% from 2021 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The production of fish oil has significantly decreased in recent years, owing to the shortage of raw fish. This production shortfall is creating demand-supply gap of fish oil in end-user industries. Therefore, the major end-users such as aquaculture industry, have started investing in a suitable alternative of fish oil. In absence of whole fish, fish oil can be produced from by-product, such as heads, viscera and back-bones as they are very a good source to produce fish oil. These by-products can be further processed into fishmeal and fish oil. Currently, almost 30% of fish oil and fishmeal is produced from by-products and fish waste. Due to shortage of whole fish, the by-product usage for fish oil is expected to increase the fish oil production, which further augments the growth of the fish oil market. However, the fish oil industry has to manage many permits from the Ministry of Production and also from the Ministry of Environment. The governments of various countries have imposed stringent regulations and have set fishing quotas, which limits the fishing and in turn, hampers the fish oil production. The quota is primarily set to improve the sustainability of the fishing industry. The European Union has imposed nation/country wise TAC (Total Allowable Catches) and quotas to strictly regulate the volume and frequency of fishing activities in the region. As a result, the manufacturers do not get enough raw fish for oil extraction, which results the production shortfall.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till End of Sep 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/552

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Significant growth of the aquaculture industry and increasing health awareness have boosted the growth of the global fish oil market. However, adverse climatic conditions, demand-supply gap, and stringent government regulation hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rapid ageing population connectivity and production from by-products are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

Fish oil supplements are being prescribed for patients with Covid-19 as there is robust evidence that it can be beneficial to the course of sepsis.

However, dearth of workers and disrupted supply chain have created shortage of fish oil supplements.

Request For Customization (Flash Sale Till End of Sep 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/552

The anchovy segment dominated the market

By species, the anchovy segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global fish oil market, owing to high concentration of EPA and DHA present in anchovy fish oils and rising use of anchovy fish oil in the pharmaceutical industry. However, the mackerel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, due toincreased use in pharmaceutical application because of high concentration of omega 3 fatty acid.

The aquaculture segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2027

By application, the aquaculture segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, as fish oil is primarily fed to species such as salmon and trout. However, the food segment held the largest share, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global fish oil market, due to its increased consumption of fish oil supplements for lowering risk of heart and blood-related problems. Moreover,

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/552

North America to register the highest growth rate

By region, the global fish oil market across North America held the largest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2027, owing towardness initiatives of the U.S. government for the consumption of omega-3 fatty acids to prevent health risks. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, due to rise of the aquaculture industry and increased consumption of fish oil as an aquafeed ingredient in Japan, China, and India.

Similar Reports

Pepperoni Foods Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pepperoni-foods-market

Pomace Camellia Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pomace-camellia-oil-market

Skim Milk Powder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/skim-milk-powder-market

Soy Milk Powder market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soy-milk-powder-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.