Calcium Hydroxide Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Calcium Hydroxide Market Size is Forecast to Reach US$5.4 Billion by 2027, After Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% During 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Calcium Hydroxide Market size is forecast to reach US$5.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027. Calcium Hydroxide is also known as caustic lime, slaked lime, or hydrated lime. Calcium Hydroxide is widely employed as a flocculant in the treatment of drinking water and wastewater, where it not only eliminates contaminants to clean the water but also enhances the water quality by neutralizing and softening it. In 2021, the Mexican government granted roughly 38 infrastructure tenders for wastewater treatment plant construction, modernization, or restoration. The government allocated roughly 2 billion pesos (US$ 99 million) in the federal budget for 2021 to cover up to 60% of municipalities and utilities wastewater treatment projects. These initiatives are expected to boost calcium hydroxide market growth. However, the growing use of renewable energy sources for power generation in utility plants, which eliminates the requirement for flue gas treatment, is likely to limit the market growth.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Calcium-Hydroxide-Market-Research-509343
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Calcium Hydroxide Market highlights the following areas -
1. The wastewater treatment sector dominated the global market, and it is anticipated to increase over the forecast period as a result of Europe's stringent drinking water regulations.
2. Recent advances in FGD (Flue Gas Desulfurization) technology have resulted in increased efficiency. In the near future, this is projected to present an opportunity.
3. As alkaline-based technologies become more widely adopted and implemented, demand for calcium hydroxide is expected to rise.
However, in low and middle-income economies, a lack of investment in research & development may impede the expansion of the calcium hydroxide industry.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509343
Segmental Analysis:
1. Water and wastewater treatment dominated the Calcium Hydroxide market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
2. Asia Pacific dominated the Calcium Hydroxide market with a share of 38% in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. Increased investment in the ASEAN building and construction industry is expected to fuel market expansion in this region. Aside from that, Southeast Asia has had a boom in urbanisation, which may contribute to the expansion of the industrial water treatment industry, which in turn may increase demand for calcium hydroxide in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Calcium Hydroxide industry are -
1. CARMEUSE.
2. Hydrite Chemical Co.
3. Singleton Birch Ltd
4. Innovo Chemicals Limited
5. Nordkalk Co.
Click on the following link to buy the Calcium Hydroxide Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509343
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Potassium Hydroxide Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027)
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17728/potassium-hydroxide-market.html
B. Magnesium Hydroxide Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2021 - 2026
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Magnesium-Hydroxide-Market-Research-504404
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn