New book on how to teach a child to read reveals a formula that works even if you have never taught reading before
The signature strategy outlined in this book uses phonics principles in combination with other 5 powerful elementsSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reading is the building block for everything: it is essential for success in all academic subjects, it affects social behavior at school and in life, it can be the root cause for lack of confidence/self-worth issues, etc. However, 30 - 35% of fourth graders in the US read below a basic level. These students are in high-risk of not graduating from high school on time. In fact, they are four times likelier than children with proficient third-grade reading skills. What is even more worrisome is that two thirds of students who can't read proficiently by the end of fourth grade will end up in jail or welfare.
The early foundational reading skills that children acquire both at school and/or at home are key to avoid future literacy problems. The more that anyone with a role in supporting a child to read (parent, educator, tutor, carer) knows and understands about this subject, the better teacher she/he’ll be.
However, teaching a child to read for anyone that hasn’t done it before may seem extremely challenging. In fact, most parents report that they don’t remember how they learned to read, and the majority of them don’t understand how the English phonics system works.
To complicate things even further, there’s a lot of conflicting information on how to teach reading. For example, the use of learn-to-read strategies that overrely on the use on word memorization techniques and word shapes is still extremely common (with lots of educational materials that emphasize this approach), even though the latest research on how we learn to read shows that there is no correlation between visual memory and word reading, and that the use of these strategies can be counterproductive.
The book "How to Teach Your Child to Read from Scratch Step-by-Step?/The Roadmap to Reading Success" (available for purchase on Amazon KDP from September 29th) reveals a signature blueprint to teach reading, even if you have never taught a child to read before.
This book compiles in a very digestible format the 5 key ingredients for a successful learn-to-read strategy, and how to set up the right foundational skills in children. The powerful step-by-step signature blueprint shared in the book is NOT based on word memorization, guessing or word shapes, but on a logic, simple and sensible phonics-based approach that children can enjoy. This system allows students achieve their full potential at reading, and makes the process of learning to read enjoyable for parents, educators and children.
For those who want to start teaching reading to very young children, this book includes lots of tips and strategies appropriate for little children, and explains how to identify when children are actually ready for reading instruction.
The book "How to Teach a Child to Read from Scratch Step-by-Step?/The Roadmap to Reading Success" was written in order to bring to light precise answers, clarity on the approach to follow and a sound method based on the latest research on how we learn to read. The author does not only tell what to do, but WHY to do it.
This book is based on a personal quest by the author to put together a simple formula to reading success, based on modern/sound principles.
