Chloroform Market worth US$7.3 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 2.5% - IndustryARC
Demand for Crop Protection Chemicals such as Chloroform, is also Substantially Increasing, which is Driving the Chloroform Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Chloroform Market size is forecasted to reach US$7.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Chloroform or trichloromethane or is a colorless organic compound integrated with strong odor and dense liquid. Chloroform consists of four chloromethanes, methyl alcohol and one trihalomethane. Chloroform is soluble in benzene, metabolite and acetone. One of the most important reactions of chloroform is to give monochlorodifluoromethane, which is used in Teflon. It is used in electronics, construction, healthcare and chemical industries which drives the market growth. The rapid increase in the healthcare and agriculture sector in developing economies results in an increase in demand for chloroform as it is easily inhaled. It acts quickly and is more efficient; hence driving the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the chloroform market, owing to the increasing transportation and construction industry in the region where chloroform acts as a solvent to dissolve other substances. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population, are the major factors expanding the transportation and construction industry in APAC.
2. Chloroform acts as a solvent for many oils, fats, rubber and alkaline which increases its use in different end-use industries like automotive, industrial, construction, medical and transportation; hence being responsible for positive market growth.
3. Chloroform is often used in air conditioners due to its low toxicity, reactivity and flammability, which is aiding the market growth in the transportation and buildings and construction industry.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The solvent segment held the largest share in the chloroform market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Chloroform is used as a solvent which means it is a substance that helps other substances dissolve.
2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the chloroform market in 2021 up to 42%, owing to the increasing healthcare and transportation industry in APAC countries. For instance, according to the Global Wellness Institute, the Wellness institutions like hospitals, personal clinics and meditation centers reached a value of US$225 billion markets in 2019 and it saw an excellent growth during the pandemic, reaching US$275 billion in 2020.
3. The anesthesia segment held a significant share in the chloroform market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to an increasing usage of chloroform in the healthcare industry.
4. According to American Hospital Association (AHA), the total medical-surgical intensive care beds in community hospitals in the US are around 59,281 in 2019. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Healthcare market in India is expected to reach US$ 372 billion by 2022, driven by rising income, better health awareness, lifestyle diseases and increasing access to insurance. In the Economic Survey of 2022, India’s public expenditure on healthcare stood at 2.1% of GDP in 2021-22 against 1.8% in 2020-21.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Chloroform industry are -
1. Medical Isotopes, Inc.
2. MP Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd.
3. Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP
4. Gadot Chemicals Tankers & Terminals Ltd.
5. Shiv Shakti Trading Corporation
