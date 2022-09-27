MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, September 19, 2022 to Monday, September 26, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 19, 2022, through Monday, September 26, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, September 19, 2022

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-135-643

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

A Diamondback Arms DB9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Trevon Marquies Simmons, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-136-136

Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Mario Donnell Shields, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Resisting Arrest, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-136-313

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of K Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Antonio Emory Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Entry, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-136-388

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 46th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Javon Veira, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone and Possession Unregistered of Ammunition. CCN: 22-136-406

A Century Arms Canik TP-9 Elite 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Anthony Johnson, of Virginia Beach, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-136-419

A Glock 17 9mm caliber was recovered in the 200 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-136-436

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 17th Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-136-531

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Briana Mone Williams, of Northeast, D.C., and 49-year-old Maxwell Depaah, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 22-136-641

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jontez Eccles, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-136-697

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-136-733

A Glock 34 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-136-927

A Taurus 740 Slim .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of L Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Paul Canarte, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-136-954

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 4th Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Dervell Maurice Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-136-965

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Tyree Gilliam, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-136-997

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old James Luis, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-137-030

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Richard Myles, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-137-039

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-137-125

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Vincent Michael Martin, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-137-164

Thursday, September 22, 2022

A Mauser 7.9/52 caliber rifle, a Marlin 80G .22 caliber rifle, an Ithaca Lefever Nitro Special 12 gauge shotgun, a Winchester .22 caliber rifle, a J.C. Higgins 588.11 12 gauge shotgun, an Acme 1896 12 gauge shotgun, a Springfield Armory 24 DL 12 gauge shotgun, a Browning Arms 12 gauge shotgun, a Smith & Wesson .22 caliber revolver, a Mossberg 410 shotgun, and a Winchester 67D 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 1500 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-137-343

A Glock 26 .9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of I Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Rasheed Tucker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Police Officer, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-137-574

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of P Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Larry James Watson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, Prohibition on Purchase/Ownership/Possession of Body Armor by Felons, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-137-636

Friday, September 23, 2022

A Del-Ton DT-115 5.56 caliber assault rifle, a Century Arms Draco assault rifle (both pictured below), and a .177 caliber BB gun were recovered in the 600 block of 13th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-137-994

A Glock .177 caliber BB gun and a Glock 19 .177 caliber BB gun were recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Matthew Woodard, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-138-011

A Kahr Arms T9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-138-103

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-138-109

Saturday, September 24, 2022

A Taurus PT-247 G2 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Delante Jamin Glascoe, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-138-336

A Taurus PT-145 Millennium Pro .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Msapa Corley, of Cordova, TN, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-138-590

A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kerron Allen Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 22-138-624

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Contempt, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-138-703

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-138-751

Sunday, September 25, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Terrell Miekel Richardson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-138-822

A Taurus Gx4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Neal Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-139-000

Monday, September 26, 2022

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-136-522

A Smith & Wesson SW99 .40 caliber handgun, a Century Arms Canik 55 TP-9S FX 9mm caliber handgun, and a Diamondback Arms DB-I15 .300 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 1700 block of Sixth Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Alexander Burnett, of Dunn, NC, 27-year-old Christopher Dominick Smith, of Dunn, NC, and 24-year-old Deshawn Lamar White, of Raeford, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-139-620

A Diamondback Arms DB-8 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2000 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Dereco Stevens, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-139-645

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-139-664

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Miesha Regina Dickey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-139-793

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

