Urban Ground Resort & Residence Town Hall Meeting Postponed

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Urban Ground Resort & Residence Town Hall Meeting tentatively scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 12 pm PST has been postponed. Additional information including the new date and time will be shared as details are finalized.

Urban Ground Resort & Residence is a life, style, and destination that offers the best in both live, work, and play providing residents and non-residents alike with numerous resources and opportunities that support our multifaceted lifestyle. Curated as the first of its kind, Urban Ground Resort & Residence has grown into the ultimate gay experience. A true Vegas style atmosphere, full service, fully inclusive, luxury gay resort and private residence offering the amenities, services, and attractions of a premier resort destination featuring premium showcase events, live entertainment, a shopping promenade, an entertainment district, redlight district, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, resorts and more all in the heart of the action Urban Ground Resort.

As a reminder, the town hall meeting hosted by Urban Ground Resort, LLC, features the proposals that are being put forward to discuss the intent, purpose, and future development of Urban Ground Resort & Residence. This town hall meeting conducted via Facebook will be recorded and posted on the Urban Ground Resort & Residence website located at https://www.urbangroundla.com/ shortly after the meeting so that those who are unable to attend can have ongoing access to this Town Hall discussion.

Urban Ground Resort, LLC, remains committed to offering its guests the ultimate gay experience and apologizes in advance for any inconvenience this may have caused.

For more information you can find Urban Ground Resort on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UrbanGroundResort or on the web at https://www.urbangroundla.com/ or by contacting Oliver Mitchell at oliver@urbangroundla.com.

Thank you for your continued interest and support in Urban Ground Resort & Residence.

Urban Ground Resort & Residence owned and operated by Urban Ground Resort, LLC, is a Village Resorts Hospitality Group, LLC, property. All rights reserved. All images and concepts are the property of Urban Ground Resort, LLC, and Village Resorts Hospitality Group, LLC, and are subject to copyright.

