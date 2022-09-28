PRIB: Senate congratulates JIL on its 44th founding anniversary

PHILIPPINES, September 28 - Press Release

September 27, 2022 Senate congratulates JIL on its 44th founding anniversary The Senate of the Philippines, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, unanimously adopted a resolution congratulating the Jesus Is Lord Church (JIL), which will celebrate its 44th founding anniversary on October 29. Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 230, authored and sponsored by Sen. Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, was approved by all members at the plenary session and has expressed that they be made co-authors of the measure. "The Senate of the Philippines recognize and congratulate the Jesus is Lord Church... for its continuous contribution to the country's moral recovery, and for its vibrant work in community development and nation building," the resolution read. The JIL was founded in 1978 by a Bible study group which consists of 15 students from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines. Since then, the Church has experienced continuous growth and expansion, with millions of members in the country. Today, the JIL claims that they have members and churches in more than 70 foreign nations and territories. "The Jesus is Lord Church, consistent with its mission, continues to bring all peoples to the kingdom of the living God regardless of race, status, belief and religious affiliations through the saving, healing, delivering and transforming power of the Lord Jesus Christ," the resolution added. In his sponsorship speech, Angara praised JIL founder, and CIBAC party-list representative Bro. Eddie Villanueva and Majority Leader Joel Villanueva for leading JIL's efforts in caring for Filipinos during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The JIL has been ceaseless in giving assistance and care to those in need by utilizing many of their services and assistance programs. Truly, the JIL continues to serve amidst any disaster and calamity," Angara said in English and Filipino. "The JIL's core values are evident in the Church's every move: passionate love for God, love and compassion for others, integrity, faithfulness and excellence. These values are the foundation for the unity and harmony of its members and for the continuous growth of its congregation," Angara added. For his part, Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri commended the JIL for consistently lending support and assistance to Filipinos unconditionally. "For over four decades, Jesus is Lord Movement has not only provided spiritual community and guidance to its ever-growing membership, it has also extended its mission of kindness and compassion outward - reaching out and helping communities regardless of their faith," Zubiri said. Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian likewise expressed his admiration to the JIL and its leadership to continue serving the spiritual needs of all Filipinos - even those living abroad. "To better serve Filipinos abroad, JIL has established local churches in Europe, the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Northern Africa and neighboring Asian countries. For many years to come, JIL will continue to envision its mission to evangelize Filipinos," Gatchalian said. Senators Christopher Lawrence T. Go, Ronald "Bato" M. dela Rosa, and Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino, also expressed their commendations towards JIL in their individual co-sponsorship speeches on the floor. The anniversary, themed this year as "Arise and Build", will be celebrated this year at the Bulacan Sports Complex in Malolos City, Bulacan on October 29, 2022.