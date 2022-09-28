Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest two criminals

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Laredo North Station arrested a convicted sex offender and wanted criminal near Laredo, Texas.

The first arrest occurred on September 23, when agents apprehended two undocumented individuals. One person was identified as Francisco Carrillo-Cervano a 60-year-old Mexican national. Record checks revealed that Francisco Carrillo-Cervano had a prior felony conviction for Aggravated Assault, Sexual Assault, and DWI. Francisco Carrillo-Cervano is also a registered sex offender out of Florida. Francisco Carrillo-Cervano will be processed accordingly.

On September 25, agents apprehended a group of five undocumented individuals at Mile Marker 32 on I-35. Record checks identified that one of the individuals as being Milton Alexis Gutierrez-Rivas, a 25-year-old Honduran national. Milton Alexis Gutierrez-Rivas has an outstanding warrant out of Centennial, Colorado. Milton Alexis Gutierrez-Rivas will be turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for extradition back to Colorado.

