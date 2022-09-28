Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, September 28, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -
|
Note: All times local
|
|
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
|
|
Private meetings.
|
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
|
|
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
|
|
|
3:45 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Canadian Bankers Association board meeting.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media.
|
|
|
5:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the leadership of regional Canadian banks.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's OfficeView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/27/c7401.html