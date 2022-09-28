Spring-Flowering Bulbs Give Gardeners Double the Reward for the Same Space

Experts Agree Fall-Planted Bulbs Grown for Cut Flowers Give Vegetable Beds an Extra Season

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) September 27, 2022

With millions of new gardeners, both vegetable, and cut-flower gardens are seeing a resurgence in popularity. For gardeners struggling to choose between cut flowers or edibles, Flowerbulbs.com has a solution.

Traditionally, fall-planted bulbs like tulips, daffodils, and alliums are a landscape favorite because they come back year after year. But for gardeners looking to get more out of their vegetable beds, these varieties can be grown as annuals and enjoyed as cut flowers, brightening a space that is usually bare. Instead of looking at an empty bed, fill it with colorful blooms that can be cut and made into bouquets for sharing with friends and family. Focus on varieties that bloom in early spring in order to have them finished before vegetables need to be planted.

If the past two years have taught us anything else, it's that relationships are the most important things in daily life, making gift-giving much more meaningful. Europeans have long had a tradition of giving flowers as gifts, and nothing makes people feel more special. From small arrangements to big bouquets, handpicked flowers from at-home cutting gardens will be the go-to gift.

Some of the best spring-flowering bulbs for bouquets and tips on arranging them include:

