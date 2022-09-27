6. - 7. October 2022: Prague Summit European Political Community meeting and Informal EU 27 Summit

CZECH REPUBLIC, September 27 - European leaders will meet informally at Prague Castle on Thursday 6 and Friday 7 October 2022. European Political Community meeting will be held for its very first time on October 6, and will be followed by the Informal European Council meeting on October 7.

Date:

6 - 7 October 2022

Venue:

Prague Castle, Hradčany, 119 08, Prague 1

Preliminary program:

6 October 2022

Leaders Meeting within the European Political Community

7 October 2022

Informal EU 27 Summit



For the purposes of the Czech Presidency of the EU Council, an official accreditation system has been created through which media representatives can apply for accreditation. All representatives of media organisations wishing to participate in summits and other events of the Czech EU Presidency (CZ PRES) must obtain accreditation. Accreditation is only possible through the official accreditation system of CZ PRES: CZ PRES Accreditation (eu2022.cz)

