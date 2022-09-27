6. - 7. October 2022: Prague Summit European Political Community meeting and Informal EU 27 Summit
Date:
6 - 7 October 2022
Venue:
Prague Castle, Hradčany, 119 08, Prague 1
Preliminary program:
6 October 2022
Leaders Meeting within the European Political Community
7 October 2022
Informal EU 27 Summit
For the purposes of the Czech Presidency of the EU Council, an official accreditation system has been created through which media representatives can apply for accreditation. All representatives of media organisations wishing to participate in summits and other events of the Czech EU Presidency (CZ PRES) must obtain accreditation. Accreditation is only possible through the official accreditation system of CZ PRES: CZ PRES Accreditation (eu2022.cz)
Media Contacts
Kristýna Klouzalová, Department for the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU Communication Unit of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU, +420 606 799 967