Secretary Blinken’s Call with Danish Foreign Minister Kofod
News Provided By
September 28, 2022, 02:32 GMT
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod today about the apparent sabotage along the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The United States remains united with our Allies and partners in our commitment to promoting European energy security.
