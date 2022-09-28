Submit Release
The Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2023

The President today signed the Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2023, setting the refugee admissions target at 125,000 for this upcoming fiscal year.  This ambitious target demonstrates that the United States is committed to rebuilding and strengthening the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), including by building capacity, modernizing and streamlining overall operations, and resolving long-delayed applications.  A new private sponsorship pilot program will also expand opportunities for communities across the country to participate in welcoming the world’s most vulnerable to the United States, recognizing and building on the enormous outpouring of interest we have seen from the American public in supporting our newest neighbors.

Over the history of the program, the USRAP has resettled nearly 3.5 million refugees in the United States.  The world is now facing unprecedented levels of forced displacement, and the United States continues to lead in international humanitarian response, including through increasing third country resettlement.

Our refugee admissions program embodies the best of American values and the will to help those in need, and it will continue to provide access to resettlement as a lifesaving, durable solution. 

