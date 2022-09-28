Submit Release
Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim’s Calls with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative Kim and Japanese Director General Funakoshi

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim discussed the DPRK’s September 25 ballistic missile launch with ROK Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn and Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro in separate calls on September 25.

Special Representative Kim reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to its allies in the face of continued DPRK escalatory actions and condemned the DPRK ballistic missile launch, which threatened the region and violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions.  He emphasized our shared goal of achieving the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and stressed the ironclad U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK and Japan.  Special Representative Kim called on the DPRK to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy, underscoring that the United States remains open to dialogue.

