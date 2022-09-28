Medical License Factory Reduces Fees for Doctors Licensed in Puerto Rico

The fee reduction is specifically provided to support Doctors looking to practice in Puerto Rico or the United States.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical License Factory is pleased to announce it is reducing its fees for Puerto Rican doctors who are interested in moving to the US, US Doctors wishing to practice in Puerto Rico, and those wanting to acquire an ACN license. The reduction of fees is for services including credentialling, licensing, license renewal, assisting doctors who wish to move to or from Puerto Rico, verifications, etc.US-based company, Medical License Factory, boasts over 10 years of experience in Medical Licensing , Recruiting, Quality Assurance, Medical Billing, Human Resources, Commercial Real Estate and Marketing. The company utilizes only the best practices and well-defined procedures and policies throughout the recruiting, hiring, placement, and skill-matching process – making it one of the most trusted medical licensing and staffing services organizations in the industry.In the company’s latest news, Medical License Factory is supporting Doctors from the US and Puerto Rico who wish to expand their practice to either country, with a discount on its services – as well as acquiring an ACN license. The move comes in response to the disastrous situation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Fiona."We want to assist Doctors in continuing to serve patients by helping them pass the United States Medical Licensing Examination(USMLE), enabling Doctors to continue their practice in the United States,” says CEO of the company, Lilia Waldero. “This is one of the specialties of Medical License Factory, which is currently expanding into Hospital Administration, High-Complexity Laboratory Management, as well as exciting and very significant scientific research. It is a very exciting time for my company, as it not only expands into new lucrative realms, but it is also at the heart of what we do – which is always putting doctors and patients first.""Puerto Rico is a country that is close to my heart, and I support many employees there,” Waldero continues. “During this difficult time for the people of Puerto Rico, I want to help how I can, so am dedicating my time to helping Doctors by offering my services to them at a reduced price during this trying time. I encourage Doctors to get in touch with me through the website as soon as possible.”Medical License Factory’s services are available in Puerto Rico and the entire United States, including Florida, Texas, Alaska, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Georgia.For more information about Medical License Factory, please visit https://licenciasmedica.com/ About Medical License FactoryMedical License Fatory offers solutions to Independent Medical Practitioners on licensing, recruiting, medical billing, and other services including programs to employ doctors-in-training in complimentary roles to further their clinical experience.