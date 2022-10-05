The Grist and Integral Capital Advisors Join Forces to Launch the Next Evolution of Branding for Buyout

Ted Schlueter (left) and Eric Coonrod (right)

By combining The Grist’s proven marketing method with Integral’s investment banking expertise, the two companies look to create a whole new category of business

When I met Ted and learned more about his deep experience in the space, there was no doubt in my mind clients would hugely benefit from his proven "Branding for Buyout" philosophy.” — Eric Coonrod, CEO and founder of Integral Capital Advisors

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading marketing consultancy, The Grist , and boutique investment bank, Integral Capital Advisors, have partnered to launch the next evolution of Branding for Buyout [TM], a top selling business book based on a proven marketing method.Created by award-winning brand-builder and founder of The Grist, Ted Schlueter, Branding for Buyout is a pioneering approach to helping companies tell their story to bring additional value to the closing table. When Schlueter met Integral Capital Advisors founder Eric Coonrod, he quickly discovered they shared the same mission to help CEOs and entrepreneurs realize the maximum value of their companies. They knew right away that by combining the best in investment banking with the Branding for Buyout method, they could create a whole new category of business to help companies tap unrealized enterprise value prior to exit.“There is no question that the M&A industry has been built by extremely talented bankers who craft deals by bringing together the right company with the right buyer,” said Schlueter, CEO of The Grist. “However, we’ve proven that if you build in a buyer-focused marketing strategy and brand positioning earlier in the process, you can change the trajectory of a company’s overall value. Now with Eric’s team in place, we can help attract even more buyers to the table and help a wider group of founders.”Branding for Buyout has been successfully leveraged in recent exits, including snack brand PopCorners (acquired by PepsiCo) and cloud management platform Embotics (acquired by Swedish software company Snow).“I’ve always said, I want to do investment banking differently. It’s not about getting the deal done at all costs, it’s about getting to know business owners, what their goals are, and helping them change their lives,” said Coonrod, CEO and founder of Integral Capital Advisors. “When I met Ted and learned more about his methodology and deep experience in the space, there was no doubt in my mind clients would hugely benefit from it. I’m very proud to partner with Ted and help entrepreneurs get the most of their exits with what I believe is the next generation sell-side process.”To further support the partnership, Integral Capital Advisors recently opened a Boston office, alongside The Grist, to better service new and existing clients in the business services, health & wellness, healthcare services, manufacturing & distribution, and technology industries. The Grist’s new office in Los Angeles is in the works for 2023.About The GristFounded in 2019, The Grist is a marketing consultancy that creates disruptive value for both B2B and B2C clients and specializes in lower middle market companies that want to maximize pre-exit value with an entrepreneurial approach to exit, Branding for Buyout.About Integral Capital AdvisorsFounded in 2021, Integral Capital Advisors is a boutique investment bank with decades of expertise across multiple industry verticals. The firm was founded with the philosophy that investment banking does not need to be a zero-sum game – both sides of any deal can win. The bankers at Integral provide honest, practical, and sound financial and strategic advice while building and developing long-term relationships with its clients across multiple industries, including Business Services, Health & Wellness, Healthcare Services, Manufacturing & Distribution, and now Technology.

