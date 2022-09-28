Pioneer Academics Holds First-Ever Co-Curricular Summit to Connect Students With Top Academic Programs
Academic thought leaders and highly selective scholarship programs discuss the transformative potential of education for broad array of students
It focuses on directly extending academic opportunities to high-achieving students of varied backgrounds. Highly respected academic organizations will speak directly with students and educators.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Academics, the leading co-curricular innovator that offers fully-accredited research opportunities for high school students, is holding a virtual summit September 30 and October 1 to connect future scholars with academic thought leaders and representatives of the world’s leading higher education institutions.
“This first-ever co-curricular conference will focus on the transformative impact of education on both students and society,” said Matthew Jaskol, founder and program director. “While extracurricular events abound, the Pioneer Co-Curricular Summit is so named because it focuses on directly extending academic opportunities to high-achieving students of varied backgrounds. Highly respected academic organizations that rarely appear at events will present their philosophies and speak directly with students and educators.”
The two days of programming will include talks by representatives of the Johns Hopkins University’s School of Education, QuestBridge, and Stanford University, among others. The world’s most prestigious research and scholarly programs, including Rise by Schmidt Futures and the Rhodes Trust, Northwestern’s Center for Talent Development, Pioneer Academics, and the Research Science Institute at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology will hold Q&As with students.
Session topics will cover out-of-school academic opportunities for high school students, research rigor, and question design — as well as extracurricular activities, studies on the impact of research on younger scholars, and the transformative potential of education. Speakers will also discuss what it takes to open research’s highest levels of rigor to a more diverse and inclusive student body.
Pioneer Academics’ ability to convene the world’s foremost academic thought leaders stems from its well-earned reputation for connecting tenacious high school students with rigorous one-to-one research opportunities under the guidance of faculty at top universities. Since 2012, Pioneer has received more than 17,000 applications, attracted young scholars from 77 countries, and extended $4.65 million in need-based scholarships.
About Pioneer Academics
Pioneer Academics, a public benefit corporation, created a structured research mentorship model for high school students in 2012. The model provides undergraduate-level research opportunities to talented, intellectually motivated high school students from around the world. It is the only fully-accredited online research program for high school students. Pioneer Academics offers a wide range of areas in STEM, social sciences and humanities disciplines.
The Pioneer Research Program is respected for its selectivity and its rigorous academic system. In this system, selected students are mentored first in small international groups and then in one-on-one research by faculty of the leading colleges and universities, culminating in a full-length research paper.
Pioneer offers full institutional research resources including digital libraries, methodology seminars, writing center tutors, and cohort advisors to support scholars and create a consummate learning experience.
Pioneer is home to a global alumni community of 4,192 young leaders from 77 countries.
