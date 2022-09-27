IDOT receives award for exemplary procurement practices

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced they have received the American Council of Engineering Companies and the National Society of Professional Engineers 2022 Qualifications-Based Selection Award for the State or Local Government Sector. The award recognizes organizations that promote and make exemplary use of QBS methods to procure the professional services of consulting engineers at the federal, state or local level.





"We are proud to win this award for doing our utmost to obtain the best quality services at the best prices," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "At IDOT, we are committed to excellence. The QBS process helps us ensure a high level of quality in our work on behalf of Illinois residents, while respecting the taxpayer dollar. The selection committee, which includes members outside of IDOT, works hard to do their jobs transparently and with integrity."





QBS is a procurement process that prioritizes experience and technical expertise rather than just the lowest cost bid. Through this process, firms are first assessed on their qualifications by a panel that includes IDOT staff and four qualified members from the public. The top-ranked firm is then contacted for price negotiations, with the goal of reaching a fair and reasonable price. If an agreement is not reached, negotiations shift to the second-ranked firm.





The award will be presented at the ACEC Fall Conference in Colorado Springs during an awards luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 18.





"The National QBS Award recognizes organizations and individuals who promote and make exemplary use of QBS methods, which is the gold standard for ensuring taxpayers get the best results for their tax dollars," said Kevin Artl, president and chief executive of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois, "The Illinois Department of Transportation has been exemplary in its commitment to QBS procedures and is most deserving of this special award and recognition. ACEC and its members are grateful that IDOT shares this view and we look forward to continuing to work with them to protect and promote this important process."



