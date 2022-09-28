Update No. 1: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal ATV Crash - subject arrested, and request for information
CASE#: 22A4007436
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
CRASH DATE/TIME: 09/22/22 @ approximately 1935 hours
STREET: Blake Pond Rd
TOWN: Sheffield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Drake Place Road
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt, wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Samantha Henderson
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: CF Moto
VEHICLE MODEL: Zforce EX 800
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: Fatal
ACCUSED: Philip DeGreenia Jr.
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield VT
VIOLATIONS: Possession of Stolen Property, False Information to Police
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Further investigation into a fatal crash ATV crash that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, has revealed that the ATV involved in the crash was stolen from Roadside Motorsports on Industrial Avenue in Williston. In collaboration with the Williston Police Department, the Vermont State Police learned that a second ATV was stolen along with the one involved in the crash.
VSP St. Johnsbury located the second stolen ATV in the possession of Philip DeGreenia Jr. and Christopher Degreenia near the area of the crash. Police are currently searching for Christopher DeGreenia, 33, of Sheffield in connection with this incident.
Throughout the investigation, Philip DeGreenia Jr., 56, of Sheffield provided false information to police regarding the stolen ATVs and the post-crash investigation. On 09/26/2022, Philip DeGreenia was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on citation to appear in court for these charges on 10/10/2022 in Caledonia County.
VSP requests public assistance in locating Christopher DeGreenia. VSP would like to question him in connection to the ATV crash and his involvement with the stolen ATVs. Additionally, he has an active arrest warrant for an unrelated charge of eluding.
VSP also requests public assistance in attempts to locate David “Cane” Lauderbach, 38, for questioning. He has ties to Williston and St. Johnsbury. Lauderbach is believed to have been involved in the ATV crash and the theft of the ATVs.
This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information is available. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online by visiting http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
***Initial news release, 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022***
At the above date and time, VSP received a 911 call about an ATV crash and the operator was not responsive. VSP St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville EMS, Sheffield Fire responded to the scene. The operator, identified as Samantha Henderson, was found unresponsive and was declared deceased at the scene after life saving attempts were made. Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/2022 @ 0800 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in St. Johnsbury
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
