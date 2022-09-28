Granite Countertops Unlimited Offers Wide Range of Kitchen Countertops in Cashiers NC

Jackson, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackson, North Carolina -

Granite Countertops Unlimited, a family-owned company with a showroom in Cashiers, NC, is pleased to announce that they have a wide selection of kitchen countertops available to residents of Cashiers and surrounding areas. Materials available include granite, marble, quartz, quartzite, and soapstone. They pride themselves in their use of some of the most up to date technology in the industry to ensure that each job is completed accurately and efficiently. They employ digitalized measurements, Slabsmith computer programming, and CNC Northwood cutting machinery.

Greg Moon, owner and sales manager at Granite Countertops Unlimited, says, "In order to ensure a tailored appearance, your kitchen or other countertop location will first be digitally measured. After the digital measurements are taken, the measurements are downloaded onto a computer. Through the use of Slabsmith, team members are able to use a computerized program to move measurements around on a slab. This technology allows the client to see the lay out of the job before anything is cut. In addition, Slabsmith allows cuts to align with the grain perfectly so that the finished product is free of visible seams. After the layout is decided upon, we use a CNC Northwood machine to cut the granite. This machine ensures that each seam is cut as it was measured, creating a tailored fitting. Through the use of the Slabsmith and CNC Northwood, the finished project is precise and seamless."

Granite Countertops Unlimited has a wide selection of high-quality countertops options that add elegance and efficiency to any space. They also stock 18 gauge stainless steel and composite sinks to complement any countertop choice.

Granite is tougher than most countertop materials and it can stand up to regular wear and tear. It is such a hard material that it will resist scratches from both kitchen tools and utensils and everyday items that end up on the counter. Granite is also resistant to heat, which makes it especially suitable for use in the kitchen because it will not blister, scratch or chip if hot cookware is placed directly on the slab. As a material for kitchen countertops, granite has proven to be much better than traditional laminates and synthetics.

Marble countertops create a bright and elegant kitchen or bathroom space. While marble does not provide the durability of marble, it is difficult to match the timelessness and beauty of a marble surface. Marble is usually produced in polished, honed, or leathered finishes. A polished finish is best for those who prefer a shinier countertop; the honed finish is a matte finish while the leathered finish has a slight texture and minimal sheen.

Quartzite countertops are made from a very hard metamorphic rock that started as a sandstone. Exposure of the sandstone to high heat and pressure converted that sandstone to quartzite, which is extremely durable and strong. Quartzite is even harder than granite and it is heat-resistant. Quartzite is very popular as a material for kitchen countertops because of its hardness, durability, and resistance to water absorption, scratches, and heat.

Another possible material for kitchen countertops is soapstone, which is also quarried like granite. However, it can be quite soft because it is made mostly of mineral talc. Soapstone slabs used for countertops contain higher percentages of quartz that makes them harder and more suitable for use in the kitchen. Still, the natural color palette of soapstone remains. Soapstone used for kitchen countertops ranges in color from soft white and light gray to deep charcoal, with most slabs showing some gentle veining.

Granite Countertops Unlimited is family owned and operated business serving upstate South Carolina, northeast Georgia, and western North Carolina. With regards to the areas served, in North Carolina, they serve Franklin, Highlands, and Western North Carolina, and in South Carolina, they serve Greenville, Anderson, Aiken, Greenwood, and the Upstate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kILnThkIBM

Those who are interested in learning more about the countertops in Cashiers and neighboring areas available from Granite Countertops Unlimited Cashiers NC can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Saturday, and a showroom appointment is preferred.

