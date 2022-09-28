Carolina Behavioral Therapy Offers Virtual Therapy Services in Columbia SC

Columbia, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, South Carolina -

Carolina Behavioral Therapy wants to inform everyone that they are offering virtual evidence-based therapy services to individuals in Columbia, SC and surrounding areas. This virtual outpatient mental health clinic offers therapy for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), self-harm, anxiety disorders, suicide, substance use disorders, and depression. They specialize in Linehan style Dialectical Behavior Therapy Programs (DBT), Exposure and Response Prevention (EX/RP) for OCD, and Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE) for PTSD for adults and adolescents. All of their therapy services are provided virtually via telehealth to residents of South Carolina and North Carolina.

While everyone experiences emotions such as anger, anxiety, fear or shame, for some people, these emotions can overwhelm their daily life and cause extreme behaviors, relationship challenges and unmanagable thought patterns. DBT is assists people struggling to manage their emotions, and helps them develop alternative behaviors and tools to function and maintain a meaningful life. In addition to DBT, Carolina Behavioral Therapy also offers targeted therapy treatment programs for PTSD and OCD.

Symptoms of PTSD include: difficulty in sleeping or concentrating; being easily startled or feeling jumpy or edgy; inability to experience pleasure; reduced interest in the things they previously enjoyed; changes in the ability to cope and in how they think about themselves and how dangerous the world is; avoidance of places, objects, and conversations that remind them of the event; flashbacks and the feeling that the event is still in progress; physiological reactions to places, odors, objects, and people that remind about the event; and dreams of the traumatic events and presence of involuntary memories.

Dr. Scott Fairweather, therapist at Carolina Behavioral Therapy, says, "If you've been exposed to a traumatic event, PTSD symptoms are signs that the trauma is unfinished business, and the individual is struggling to process what has happened to them. This means either your, or your loved one's brain has not been able to make sense of the traumatic event as it would other situations. PE can help an individual to gradually approach situations and memories related to the trauma that are causing distress and problems in life. By approaching trauma related images and situations you process the memory and begin to heal. You will never forget what has happened to you but after the brain is able to process the experience there will be fewer triggers, and memories, and you can start living your life again."

Meanwhile, OCD is a condition experienced by millions of people all over the world, both children and adults. It includes obsessive thoughts and also compulsive habits or avoidance behaviors when reacting to certain cues in the environment. These cues tend to increase the anxiety in the person such that they feel uncomfortable. People with OCD tend to counter the anxiety and increase their comfort through compulsions that are often time consuming and can disrupt their daily life significantly. While they may be aware that their obsessions and compulsions don't actually make sense, they are unable to avoid the anxiety if they stop.

Typical obsessions include: concern about getting contaminated; aggressive obsessions such as fear of harming self or others; saving or hoarding; somatic obsessions; sexual obsessions; religious obsessions; and symmetry and exactness. Typical compulsive habits include: cleaning or washing compulsions; checking compulsions such as checking locks and appliances; repeating rituals; and mental rituals.

EX-RP therapy may help in treating the symptoms of OCD. This kind of therapy works by altering the person's reaction to the feelings that are associated with the OCD habits. Taking control of one's obsessive behaviors may require a lot of work but it is possible with the appropriate treatment. Studies have revealed that about 70 percent of patients who undergo EX-RP therapy experienced significant improvement in their OCD.

Dr. Scott Fairweather, LISW-CP/LCSW, LAC, AADC, serves as therapist for Carolina Behavioral Therapy. He is a Certified Prolonged Exposure Therapist (PE) and a Linehan Board of Certification – Certified Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Clinician. He specializes in the implementation of evidence-based treatments for OCD, suicide / self-harm behaviors, PTSD, mood disorders, and substance use disorders. He is also certified in Exposure and Response Prevention for OCD through the CTSA. He is ready to provide virtual counseling using proven cognitive behavioral therapies to individuals who may be struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, and other issues.

Those who are interested in knowing more about the virtual counseling services offered by Carolina Behavioral Therapy can visit their website or contact them on the phone or through email. CBT's services are available to residents of North and South Carolina.

