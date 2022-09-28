Submit Release
Advanced Care Life Services Introduces the New Hospital to Home Approach

Advanced Care Life Services is excited to announce its new Comprehensive Care Response Team (CCRT) - The New Hospital to Home Level of Care

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Advanced Care Life Services, located in Medford, Oregon, is excited to announce its new Comprehensive Care Response Team (CCRT)!

"Our Comprehensive Care Response Team is a holistic approach to post-surgery care," says Michelle MacGregor RN, Owner / Director of Advanced Care Life Services. "Our CCRT program allows patients to bypass the need of a facility stay by providing them the same services in the comfort of their own home."

Advanced Care Life Services' Comprehensive Care Response Team provides:

  • Colostomy / Urostomy Care
  • Wound VAC Care & Support
  • IV Home Infusion
  • Post-op Surgery Care
  • THA & TKA Orthopedic Surgery Care

Just some benefits of CCRT are home cooked foods, lack of exposure to pathogens found in nursing homes, aggressive therapy care, and a highly attentive staff in an environment the patient is comfortable with!

"At Advanced Care Life Services, our aim is to speed up recovery time and significantly reduce the chances of readmission. With our Comprehensive Care Response Team, we are making that possible!" Michelle MacGregor adds. As an Oregon native and veteran nurse with over 20 years of experience, Michelle MacGregor has helped many families navigate challenging health care systems. Her motto is "Our Caregivers are our Company!" With 100+ combined years of experience, 100+ satisfied clients, 50 qualified staff, and 2,500+ home visited, Advanced Care Life Services is committed to providing the highest standards of care and achieves this by training, supporting and lifting up their caregivers!

Advanced Care Life Services' RN staff provides hands on training and oversight, administering of medication, delegation and assessing of home safety. A full range of in-home care needs, dementia, hospice, and end of life care is provided, including:

Advanced Care Life Services' Comprehensive Care Response Team works with a patient's existing healthcare providers to ensure personalized care instructions on an ongoing basis until recovery is complete, providing clients with the best care possible!

About Advanced Care Life Services

Advanced Care Life Services (ACLS) is a family owned and operated in-home caregiver agency that services Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath Counties, providing short-term, long-term, and respite care with no contracts. Visit ACLS on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jennifer Brodbeck
Jen@acls.me
541-707-2257 X 110
2821 Bullock Rd
Medford, Oregon

SOURCE: Advanced Care Life Services

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/717755/Advanced-Care-Life-Services-Introduces-the-New-Hospital-to-Home-Approach

