CELEBRATE SHELTON ANNOUNCES FALL EDITION OF DOWNTOWN SOUNDS

Enjoy local brews, pumpkin painting, artisan vendors, food trucks & live music!

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Shelton is announcing Downtown Sounds Fall Edition on Saturday, October 8th with The Alpaca Gnomes, One Time Weekend and Manny James taking place at Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton. The rain date is Sunday, October 9th. Gates open at 12:00 and music begins at 12:45pm.

This past summer, Celebrate Shelton welcomed thousands of people during their three-week Downtown Sounds summer concert series. Co-Founder Nicole Heriot-Mikula shared, "This is what being a part of a community is all about - we sincerely appreciate all of the support and hope we continue to grow in order to keep our programming as suggested donation only." 

Co-Founder Jimmy Tickey noted, "Because of the summer concert series popularity and our desire to continue to make our downtown a destination, we wanted to plan for our second Fall Edition concert, with local artisan vendors, and a pumpkin painting activity for kids!"

Co-Founder Michael Skrtic said, "You can expect incredible live music, delicious local food trucks, and a beer garden sponsored by New Belgium Brewing Company."

The food truck lineup is: Micalizzi's, Tex Mex Fusion, Cinnabomb Mini Donut Factory, Rolling Rolls, Jonz BBQ and Szabo's Seafood. There will be Roaming Railroad train rides for the whole family sponsored by Liberty Bank from 3:00pm - 6:00pm and a pumpkin painting activity for children. 

The festival is free to attend, though there is a suggested donation of $10 to sustain Celebrate Shelton's efforts in the community. Sponsors are welcome to join the event by getting in touch at celebrateshelton@gmail.com.

Celebrate Shelton focuses on community and arts engagement in downtown Shelton. Started in 2014 by Michael Skrtic, Nicole Heriot-Mikula and Jimmy Tickey, Celebrate Shelton's events are free to attend and always family-friendly. Throughout the year, Celebrate Shelton hosts events in downtown Shelton including Mamas & Mimosas, Downtown Sounds Summer Concerts, Food Trucks on the River, as well as a Community Tree Lighting during the holiday season. Additional information may be found at www.CelebrateShelton.com.

