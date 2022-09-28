Nissan/NISMO reveals Nissan Z GT4, ready for the Track in 2023

Continuing the story and legend of the fabled sports car, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today revealed the Nissan Z GT4, based on the all-new Nissan Z.

GT4-spec racing machines are based on production vehicles, modified for severe competition use. To that end, NMC's NISMO Racing Division took the street version of the new Z – which is receiving acclaim around the world – and tuned the VR30DDTT engine, optimized its chassis and suspension, enhanced its aerodynamics to the limit of regulations and created a cockpit that works for drivers of all types. This created a race car that is a Nissan Z in all aspects – accessible to enthusiast drivers and hard-core professionals.

"Motorsports for Nissan is an expression of our passion and unrivaled expertise. The Nissan Z continues to maintain its position as an exciting sports car that fascinates drivers with its driving dynamics and flexible powertrain," said Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta. "We are confident that this track-ready GT4-category Nissan Z will be ready to write another chapter in the Nissan Z's 50-plus-year legacy of speed."

The Nissan Z GT4 was developed at NISMO's engineering facilities, at multiple track-test sessions and also as a test-entry vehicle which participated in the Fuji 24 Hour Race in June, as well as additional Super Taikyu Series events at Motegi and more.

Detailed vehicle specifications will be announced at the 2022 SEMA show in the United States, November 1 – 4. Vehicles deliveries will begin in the first half of 2023.

